Dismissal of this year’s much-scorned equity market rally as the frothy preserve of a handful of AI-fuelled stocks may be both misleading and also one of its strengths.

Despite a 16% rise in the most-tracked S&P500 index of leading stocks and the best first half for the tech-heavy Nasdaq in 40 years, a recession-wary, bond-loaded investment world has repeatedly batted away 2023′s stock market rebound as too narrow, top-heavy and unsustainable.

The central charge is that an equal-weight version of the S&P 500 - a proxy for the average stock that assigns equal weight to each one regardless of company size - has only gained about 6%. Or, put another way, if you remove the top 10 stocks, the other 490 would only have gained 4%.

And an eye-popping 75% surge in the high-octane 10-stock FANG+TM index - mega cap U.S. digital and tech stocks including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla - underlines that.

Yet this is not some obscure corner of the equity universe. These are of the biggest stocks on the planet - with Apple the first company to ever clock a US$3 trillion market cap last week.

They sit in most mixed portfolios and variously wend their way into tech, growth, quality, defensive and even sustainability-themed investment buckets. In short, they’re hard to avoid unless you dodge either U.S.-listed companies or equity markets altogether.

And the estimated US$7.1 trillion of indexed assets directly tracking the most-benchmarked index in the world might not care hugely how that 16% gain arrived.

Although gains for the small-cap Russell 2000 have been more modest at 7.7%, exposure to the widest measure of the publicly-listed U.S. stock universe - the Wilshere 5000 - would also have bagged you a return of 16%.

But even if you assume the relative narrowness of the U.S. stock rally questions its sustainability, is flattered by ChatGPT-type hype or even somehow presages a quick reversal - the global view paints a different story.

Societe Generale’s Andrew Lapthorne points out that not only has the MSCI all-country index jumped 13% since January, but equal-weight MSCI Europe, Japan and U.S. indices have seen the best start to the year since 1998.

“While the U.S. obsesses about performance being concentrated in just a few stocks, the overall rally is actually quite broad,” he wrote, adding that the AI-spin was not the only game in town and combined with numerous other investment themes.

While the AI theme seems to have electrified growth stocks in the United States, it is cheap, beaten ‘value stocks’ in Europe and Japan that have driven outsize performance - with defence, ‘geo-economics’ and even currency playing differing roles.

Japan’s Nikkei has hit its highest in 33 years after its best start to the year since 1999, with gains of almost 30%. Germany’s DAX has added 15% and hit a record high in June. Italy’s financials-heavy FTSE MIB has climbed almost 20% to its highest in 15 years.

And while many put down U.S. excitement around artificial intelligence to hype or a mini bubble, there are others who think the leap in so-called generative AI will start to fan out beyond the leading lights and chip infrastructure stocks now benefitting most and infuse other sectors.

Consultants McKinsey reckon generative AI will have a significant impact in all sectors, with banking, high tech and life sciences to the fore.

Across the banking industry, it estimated the technology could deliver value equal to an additional $200-$340 billion annually if the use cases were fully implemented. In retail and consumer packaged goods, it saw a potential impact as high as $400-$660 billion a year.

And yet despite all the first quarter heat and optimism, global investors remain hugely biased towards bonds and underweight equities.

And this persistent skew in positioning may be one of the best arguments for broadening the equity advance over the remainder of the year - assuming some other shock or an unexpected economic nosedive doesn’t in fact materialize.

As Bank of America’s survey of global fund managers showed in June, investors were their most overweight in bonds in eight years, held a net underweight position in world equities that’s more than two standard deviations below historical averages, and see Big Tech stocks as the most crowded trade.

New shocks aside, there appears to be plenty of scope for further rebalancing just to get back to more normal holdings.

The big challenge for many savers and investors will be whether to forgo pumped-up cash returns of circa 5% - which have more than doubled over the past year.

But as Schroders strategist Duncan Lamont points out, that only makes sense for investors with relatively short horizons.

Over the past 96 years, Lamont showed that returns on U.S. large cap stocks have beaten inflation more often than cash over any time horizons from one to 20 years. For every 20-year timeframe, equities delivered inflation-beating returns - but cash only managed to do that two thirds of the time.

“While stock market investments may be risky in the short run, when viewed against inflation they have offered far more certainty in the long run,” he told clients.

-- Mike Dolan, Reuters

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR-UN-T) The Toronto-based REIT holds a portfolio of 321 industrial properties located in North America and Europe. Year-to-date, the unit price has rallied 21 per cent and analysts believe the positive price momentum is far from over. The Trust has a unanimous buy recommendation with a forecast total return of 27 per cent over the next 12 months. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment thesis.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) This Mississauga-based stock is an industrial products and services provider that has reported earnings beats for five consecutive quarters. Year-to-date, the share price is up 27 per cent. In addition to price appreciation, the stock offers shareholders an attractive 5-per-cent yield. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment case.

Wall Street foresees a rosy six months. Corporate America isn’t so sure

Stubbornly high inflation, a debt ceiling brawl, a brief banking crisis and the prospect of even higher interest rates: The past six months brought much to unsettle even the most optimistic investor. Yet at the halfway point of 2023, the tone among investors is noticeably more upbeat than it was over the past 12 months, when the Federal Reserve ratcheted up interest rates to stymie demand in the economy and curb inflation. And as The New York Times reports, far from fretting that an impending slump in the economy will weigh on corporate profitability and drag down stock prices, investors are beginning to believe that company earnings are poised to grow again.

The market’s magnificent seven pose a quandary for investors

Call it the Nvidia dilemma. Since the start of the year, shares of the chip maker have nearly tripled in value, propelled by growing excitement over how artificial intelligence will stoke demand for the company’s products. A handful of other companies have also caught the AI wave in a big way. Their collective surge poses a difficult question for investors. How much – if anything – should we be willing to pay for these magnificent seven stocks? Are they worth 30 times projected earnings? Forty times? Or are they hopelessly overvalued at current prices? Ian McGugan shares some thoughts.

A quick guide to investing in AI with Canadian-listed ETFs

Artificial intelligence is an investing hot spot in 2023 and many U.S. stocks are benefiting. This, along with the popularity of other tech stocks, is a big reason why the Nasdaq 100 Index was up about 36 per cent for the year through late June. Rob Carrick looks at some of the best ways to get exposure to the AI sector through exchange-traded funds.

Those betting inflation is going to be sticky are in for a shock

David Rosenberg, in this lengthy essay, doubles down on his belief high U.S. inflation isn’t going to stick around for very long. It’s a bullish scenario for bonds and for anybody looking for lower borrowing costs.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City sees big opportunity from near-shoring. But why not invest in Mexico then?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. expects that its newly expanded North American rail network will position it well in the years ahead as U.S. companies, once enamoured with Asia, move production closer to their home bases and tap into Mexico’s low-cost labour force. It’s a trend known as near-shoring, which certainly bolsters the case for investing in the railway. But as David Berman tells us, if the trend lives up to expectations, investors might want to consider skipping the middleman and investing in Mexico instead.

‘Top dog in Asia’: Nikkei’s stellar rise starts drawing big money

A tailwind behind Japanese stocks is strengthening as large foreign funds who have been avoiding the market for decades start to reach into pockets deep enough to take the Nikkei back to its 1989 peak.

John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of June 30, 2023

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Number Cruncher: Six forestry stocks benefiting from climate change mitigation

Six forestry stocks benefiting from climate change mitigation

Delaying CPP to age 70? Tips to withdraw other retirement income tax efficiently until then

BlackRock fires opening salvo in U.S. buffered ETF price war

