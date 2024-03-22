Naturally, the Globe and Mail Online Brokerage Ranking does not put a huge weighting on commissions for buying and selling mutual funds.

The path to DIY investing often starts with a decision to get out of mutual funds and into exchange-traded funds, stocks and bonds. But the low-fee mutual funds available to DIY investors can make a compelling case for considering these products as well. Look for Series F mutual funds, with commissions for advisers stripped away.

Now, let’s take a look at the commissions the brokers in the ranking charge clients who buy and sell mutual funds. Interactive Brokers and Wealthsimple are in the broker ranking, but not included here because they don’t do mutual funds.

BMO InvestorLine: No commissions charged on mutual funds

CIBC Investor’s Edge: No commissions for money market funds or high interest savings accounts; other mutual funds cost $6.95 to buy or sell.

CI Direct Trading: No commissions

Desjardins Online Brokerage: No commissions for most funds; $32 per trade for a small number of exceptions; note that Desjardins has zero commissions for stocks and ETFs.

HSBC InvestDirect: $6.88 per order

National Bank Direct Brokerage: No commissions for mutual funds, same as for stocks and ETFs.

Qtrade Investor: $8.75 per order

Questrade: $9.95 to buy or sell

RBC Direct Investing: Buy or switch orders cost 1 per cent of the gross amount of the trade to a maximum of $50, no sell commissions

Scotia iTrade: $9.99 per trade, excluding money market funds and high interest savings accounts

TD Direct Investing: No commissions

I’ve been big on passive index investing through low-cost ETF for ages, but the ETF industry has recently been introducing high fee funds that focus on particular market niches or strategies. If you’re open to paying the cost of these funds, you might also want to consider what’s available in Series F mutual funds. Management expense ratios for these funds in the Canadian equity and dividend category can be in the 0.75 to 0.85 per cent range.

One further point on buying mutual funds through a digital broker: Be sure about your choice. If you sell within 90 days, you may have to pay a short-term redemption fee.

--Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA-Q) The chip maker has become a stock market unto itself – the near-singular repository for the hottest investing theme in the world. Fear of missing out on the artificial intelligence revolution has engulfed the retail investing populace. What to do if you are one of those investors on the sidelines of this movement and grappling with some powerful FOMO? There’s two options, says Tim Shufelt - both with pros and cons.

Also see: Nvidia’s dizzying rally spurs rush into AI-themed ETFs

Reddit Inc. (RDDT-N) Shares in the social media platform ended their first day of trading in New York this week up 48 per cent, signaling that investor appetite for initial public offerings of promising yet loss-making companies could be returning. Among the first wave of public buyers was iconic growth investor Cathie Wood. But analysts caution Reddit will need to spend heavily on content moderation as it prepares for greater scrutiny as a public company.

The Rundown

TSX hits all-time record - and we have these stocks to thank

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has climbed nearly 1,500 points in the past three months, reaching a new record close on Thursday. Scott Barlow takes a look at the stocks that were most helpful, and the biggest hindrance, to that result.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: U.S. industrial stocks in the wake of Dow’s record high and sector surge

Number Cruncher: Outperforming funds that have managed ESG risks well

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: Directors complete multi-million-dollar sales in this stock trading near a record high

Thursday’s Insider Report: President cashes out $30-million from this high-flying tech stock

Ted Dixon: Galway Metals CEO bets big on a big bullion play

