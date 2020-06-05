 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Smith & Wesson Brands (STAR)

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” – U.S. President Donald Trump, on Twitter.

“Better get me another gun, then.” – Americans.

Story continues below advertisement

With protests and riots erupting across the United States, shares of Smith & Wesson and other gun manufacturers have been surging on expectations that the violence will prompt more Americans to buy firearms – because they clearly don’t have enough guns already.

SWBI - Nasdaq

Zoom Video Communications (STAR)

Reasons to love Zoom Video Communications: 1) Can attend meetings without having to drive or take public transit; 2) No need to wear pants when speaking to colleagues or clients; 3) Owning the stock has made a lot of investors rich. As millions of people flock to the video-conferencing service to work, visit with family or attend classes during the pandemic, Zoom’s revenue for its first quarter ended April 30 shot up 169 per cent to US$328.2-million. With the stock roughly tripling this year, Zoom investors are doing virtual high-fives.

ZM - Nasdaq

Tiffany & Co. (DOG)

With protesters filling U.S. streets and social engagements cancelled because of the coronavirus, shopping for expensive jewellery probably isn’t a priority for most people right now. That explains why French luxury goods giant LVMH, which in November agreed to acquire Tiffany & Co. for US$16.2-billion or US$135 a share, this week was exploring whether it could press Tiffany to accept a lower price – news that caused Tiffany’s stock to crater. The shares rebounded on a report that LVMH later decided not to renegotiate the deal, but Tiffany’s shares are still well short of the takeover price, indicating that investors still have their doubts.

TIF - NYSE

Genius Brands International (STAR)

Investors in Genius Brands must be feeling like, well, geniuses. Shares of the media company that produces children’s entertainment and merchandise have rocketed more than 1,000 per cent since May 6 – the day Genius announced plans to merge its two existing digital platforms to create The Kartoon Channel. The new network, which makes its debut on June 15 and will be available through services including Comcast, Amazon Prime and Apple TV, features programs such as Baby Genius, Dino the Dinosaur and – this one is sure to be a hit with Genius investors – Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club.

Story continues below advertisement

GNUS - Nasdaq

Luby’s (STAR)

In its 73-year history, U.S. restaurant operator Luby’s survived recessions, inflation, the oil embargo, the dot-com meltdown and the financial crisis. But Luby’s may have finally met its match with the coronavirus pandemic. With scores of its restaurants closed since March, the Houston-based company – which operates Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers and a food-service business that operates in hospitals and other settings – said it will immediately pursue the sale of its operating divisions, real estate and other assets. The jump in Luby’s stock price on the announcement is about the only piece of good news shareholders have received recently.

LUB - NYSE

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies