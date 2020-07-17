 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Innergex Renewable Energy (STAR)

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind. So is the money, apparently. Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy surged after the company purchased the class B shares of Mountain Air – which owns six wind farms in Idaho – for US$56.8-million. The acquisition – the second funded by a private placement of Innergex shares with Hydro-Québec that was announced in February – “should provide Innergex with additional cash immediately available for distribution,” the company said. The stock’s got the wind at its back.

INE - TSX

Story continues below advertisement

Cogeco Communications (STAR)

Benefits of the work-from-home trend: 1) Short commutes; 2) No need to shower, shave or perform other basic grooming; 3) A financial boost for investors who own telecommunications stocks. Shares of Cogeco Communications jumped after the company – which offers broadband internet, TV and phone services in Canada and the United States – announced better-than-expected earnings and strong broadband subscriber growth as more people work from home during the pandemic – or play Grand Theft Auto. Strictly on coffee breaks, of course.

CCA - TSX

Sleep Number (DOG)

Putting money under your mattress may be safe. But putting money into a mattress stock can be risky. Hammered by store closings and weak consumer demand during the coronavirus pandemic, Sleep Number – which makes adjustable and “smart” beds – said sales plunged 20 per cent in the second quarter as it swung to a loss of US$12.6-million. With the stock sinking on the results and still well below its precoronavirus high, the only number investors are concerned about is the amount of money they are losing.

SNBR - Nasdaq

Moderna (STAR)

Bad news: Coronavirus infections are soaring in the United States, where reluctance to embrace common-sense safety measures such as physical distancing and wearing masks is contributing to the rampant spread of the disease. Good news: U.S. drug maker Moderna announced encouraging results from a Phase 1 trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which induced a “robust” immune response in all 45 test participants. Too bad there isn’t a vaccine for stupidity.

MRNA - Nasdaq

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (DOG)

Going on a cruise is probably the last thing on most people’s minds – right after investing in a cruise operator. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings took on more water after the company – which has suspended most voyages through at least the end of September – announced an offering of US$250-million of shares and US$925-million of notes as it seeks to stay afloat during the pandemic. Judging by the stock’s performance, some investors are already jumping for the lifeboats.

Story continues below advertisement

NCLH - NYSE

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies