Investment Ideas

Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

PepsiCo (STAR)

“Honey, what is this orange, powdery stuff all over the computer keyboard?” With more people working and studying at home during the pandemic, PepsiCo said demand for its salty snacks such as Tostitos, Cheetos and Doritos surged in the third quarter, boosting sales in its Frito-Lay North America division by 7 per cent. Customers preparing meals at home also bought more breakfast foods and pasta, lifting revenue in the company’s Quaker Oats division by 6 per cent. “Honey, stop licking the keyboard!”

PEP - Nasdaq

Duke Energy (STAR)

Utilities are sometimes called “widow-and-orphan” stocks because they appeal to risk-averse investors. Well, a lot of widows and orphans must be doing high-fives now that NextEra Energy, the largest U.S. utility owner, is reported to be pursuing Duke Energy, the second-largest, in a deal that would create a behemoth serving 13 million customers. Duke, based in Charlotte, N.C., is said to have rebuffed an initial approach from NextEra, based in Juno Beach, Fla. But the jump in Duke’s stock price suggests Grandma could soon be putting a fresh wad of Benjamins into her purse.

DUK - NYSE

Dividend 15 Split (DOG)

Nothing like taking a group of ordinary dividend stocks … and turning them into a complex financial product that blows up in investors' faces. Dividend 15 Split’s class A shares – which are essentially a leveraged bet on a basket of 15 companies including banks, telecoms and pipelines – have dropped about 34 per cent from their February high as losses on the underlying stocks have been magnified by the product’s structure. While DFN’s dividends have helped to cushion the blow, the monthly payments were suspended in April, May and June after the pandemic hit. Investors have a split-ting headache.

DFN - TSX

Nikola (STAR)

Nikola investors have had enough drama, thanks. In September, the company developing zero-emission trucks and hydrogen-fuelling stations was labelled a “fraud” by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Days later, founder and former executive chairman Trevor Milton resigned, and the 38-year-old billionaire has since faced sexual-misconduct allegations, which he “strongly denied." But having plunged 75 per cent from their June high, the shares rebounded this week after Nikola said its vehicle plans are on track and it “remains committed to its goal of announcing a major collaboration for … hydrogen fuelling stations by the end of this year.” Investors will believe it when they see it.

NKLA - Nasdaq

Boston Pizza Royalties (STAR)

Who wants a slice? Boston Pizza investors do. After suspending its distribution in March because of the pandemic, the income fund – which earns a royalty on sales at Boston Pizza restaurants – reinstated its monthly payment on Thursday, sending its battered units up sharply. The distribution of 6.5 cents a unit, which will be paid on Oct. 30, is about 36 per cent lower than the monthly payment before the suspension. But at this rate weary investors will take any cash they can get.

BPF.UN - TSX

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
