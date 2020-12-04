 Skip to main content
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Zoom Video Communications (DOG)

People are tired of endless Zoom meetings. Now, even investors are developing a case of Zoom fatigue. Shares of the video-conferencing platform had surged more than 700 per cent this year, driven by explosive user growth as businesses, schools and families moved online. But with Zoom Video Communications Inc. projecting that year-over-year revenue growth will slow to 329 per cent in its fiscal fourth quarter – down from 367 per cent in the third quarter – and several promising vaccines spurring hopes for an end to the pandemic, the stock took another hit this week. With the shares down by more than 25 per cent from their October high, Zoom investors are feeling the gloom.

ZM - Nasdaq

Story continues below advertisement

Nikola (DOG)

Investors were hoping Nikola Corp., an electric-truck startup, would be the next Tesla. Now, as Nikola’s stock plunges, they’re wondering if it might be the next DeLorean. Already dogged by allegations of fraud that triggered investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice, Nikola had more bad news for investors this week when it announced that General Motors will not be taking an equity stake in the company or building its Badger electric pickup truck. With the Badger presumably dead and Nikola’s shares in a free fall, investors have had enough of this ride.

NKLA - Nasdaq

BlackBerry (STAR)

Business quiz! Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. soared after the company: a) revived its BlackBerry Bold, BlackBerry Storm and BlackBerry Pearl Flip phones for the holidays, hoping to tap into nostalgia surrounding its brand; b) announced a licensing deal with Coca-Cola, which plans to sell BlackBerry Coke in select test markets; c) announced a multiyear agreement with Amazon Web Services to develop and market BlackBerry’s Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, a cloud-connected service that allows automakers to read vehicle sensor data to improve safety and performance. Answer: c.

BB - TSX

Carnival (STAR)

Remember when everyone was abandoning cruise ship stocks because of the pandemic? Well, now that vaccines are on the way and the pandemic’s days may be numbered, investors can’t get back on board fast enough. Even as companies continue to suspend voyages, shares of Carnival Corp. – the world’s largest cruise operator – have roughly tripled from their spring lows. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group have posted even bigger gains, as both stocks had their price targets raised by Bank of America this week. Bon voyage.

CCL - NYSE

Splunk (DOG)

You might say Splunk Inc. just went for a dunk. In a stark reminder of how quickly fortunes can change for technology stocks, shares of the data analytics software company shed nearly one-quarter of their value on Thursday after Splunk’s third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ expectations. With Splunk’s fourth-quarter forecast also falling short of Wall Street estimates as pandemic uncertainty slows the company’s transition to a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model, Splunk investors are in a funk.

Story continues below advertisement

SPLK - Nasdaq

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies