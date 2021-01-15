 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Exxon Mobil Corp. (STAR)

For the past several years, owning shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. was about as much fun as living downstream from a major oil spill. Now, Wall Street is suddenly showering love on the energy giant, just five months after it was booted from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Citing “improved transparency, cost reduction actions and increased investor pressure,” JPMorgan raised its rating on the shares to “overweight” – the first time in seven years it has recommended the stock – joining Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, who also rate the shares a buy. What’s that? You sold Exxon last year when the Street hated it? Try to keep up.

XOM - NYSE

Story continues below advertisement

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (STAR)

“Honey, I know we’ve only met half a dozen times on Zoom, but will you marry me? If you agree, I can have Signet Jewelers FedEx the ring tomorrow morning.” Getting engaged during the pandemic may require creativity at times, but the pandemic doesn’t seem to have put a dent in the number of couples deciding to get hitched. Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. jumped after the world’s largest diamond retailer – whose banners include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Peoples – said same-store sales during the holiday season rose 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, with e-commerce orders soaring nearly 61 per cent. Investors are saying “yes.”

SIG - NYSE

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (DOG)

With more than 14,000 convenience stores around the world, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has become a global leader in this lucrative retail niche. But investors apparently aren’t convinced it can work the same magic with grocery stores. After the Circle K owner announced a roughly US$20-billion friendly offer for French grocer Carrefour SA – which would be its biggest acquisition yet and mark a major strategic departure for the Canadian company – Couche-Tard’s shares slumped more than 10 per cent. Given the stock’s gain of more than 700 per cent over the past decade, however, long-term shareholders are probably taking it in stride.

ATD.B - TSX

Party City Holdco Inc.

It’s my Party City stock and I’ll cry if I want to, cry if I want to. Shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. were feeling sad indeed after the U.S. retailer said same-store sales are expected to fall in the mid-single digits on a percentage basis in the fourth quarter, as “the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases had a greater than expected impact on customer behaviour in the months of November and December,” chief executive officer Brad Weston said. On a happier note, Mr. Weston said Party City’s balloon sales remain strong, noting that “winning in balloons is a core strategic priority and differentiator, and key to expanding our relevance with customers.” Unfortunately, investors aren’t winning on the stock.

PRTY - NYSE

General Motors Co. (STAR)

With more people shopping from home during the pandemic, delivery vans have become a ubiquitous sight in residential neighbourhoods, where they whiz up and down the street, park on sidewalks and otherwise create traffic chaos. And it’s only going to get worse: Betting that the e-commerce trend will continue to grow even after the pandemic is over, General Motors Co. announced details of its BrightDrop vehicle business, which includes electric delivery vans and propulsion-assisted pallets that can move goods to the customer’s front door, reducing stress on drivers. Keep your head up, pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

GM - NYSE

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies