 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Darcy Keith
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Lithium Americas Corp. (STAR)

Lusting over lithium, are we? Don’t ignore the lesson this week of the dangers of a short-lived romance. Lithium Americas Corp. surged on Monday after the company announced U.S. approval of a key federal permit for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada. A day later, stockholders were left feeling jilted as the company unexpectedly issued a flood of new shares. Lithium has been a sexy metal in recent years thanks to its use in the booming electric vehicle segment – but the volatile dynamics of its supply and demand can make for tempestuous affairs with investors.

LAC-TSX

Story continues below advertisement

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (DOG)

There once was a man from Nantucket

Who kept all his cash in a bucket

Then came cryptocurrency

And a sudden great urgency

To turn overnight into Warren Buffett.

Dreams of getting rich quick from cryptocurrencies were met with a dose of reality this past week as bitcoin tumbled more than 10 per cent, sending shares of crypto miner Hive Blockchain skidding. Budding legendary investors may not be too deterred, mind you; bitcoin is still up threefold from just last fall.

HIVE-TSX Venture

Story continues below advertisement

Teck Resources Ltd. (STAR)

If you’re feeling a little down these dark days, look to Dr. Copper. Healthy price gains in the metal offer an encouraging prognosis. A rebound in Chinese manufacturing and an expected ramp-up in electric vehicle production have major Wall Street banks even believing all-time price highs are near. That’s all great news for Teck Resources, which Citi identified this week as one of its favourite picks in the sector. And as we await the economic boom times the metal foretells, take note of Teck’s latest marketing blitz on B.C. Transit, reminding riders that copper coatings on high-touch surfaces are helping to keep those pesky viruses at bay.

TECK-B-TSX

Netflix Inc. (STAR)

Do recent subscription fee hikes at the world’s largest streaming service have you wishing you had never cut the cable? Here’s an idea to overcome that regret: Buy Netflix. With a little luck, growth in your investment account will more than cover the cost, and perhaps for years to come. Netflix shares soared to record highs this week as the company beat analyst expectations on net subscriber additions and revenues. Things are going so well, it may even buy back some stock. With many of its original productions back in action after COVID-related suspensions, there’s no telling how many more seasons there will be of this high-flier drama.

NFLX-Nasdaq

BlackBerry Ltd. (STAR)

Maybe it should be renamed BlackBerry In Motion. Shares in the company have been skyrocketing faster than the Waterloo housing market this year, almost doubling in value since the start of this year. There’s been a slew of good news of late, including a patent dispute settlement with Facebook and a partnership with Amazon to work on cloud-based vehicle software. But for now, it is stock market momentum that’s really got this former tech darling charged up. BlackBerry is back with a new kind of playbook – and, for a change, this one is getting rave reviews.

BB-TSX

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies