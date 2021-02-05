The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week: The major Canadian index that has soared 200% in less than a year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week: The major Canadian index that has soared 200% in less than a year

Darcy Keith
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (STAR)

Oh baby, it’s cold outside – book me that trip to the Caribbean and make it pronto. Oh wait – what’s that you say? No flights? Okay then, I’ll just settle for sitting by a cozy fire at my favourite restaurant and strolling through the heated mall. Not that either? A warm movie theatre? Oh, forget it, let’s settle for a walk in the park – I’ll be sure to wear a nice parka. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. soared this past week after earnings and revenue for its most recent quarter came in far above analyst expectations even as seven of its 28 stores were closed because of the pandemic. It had a 39-per-cent surge in e-commerce sales, and booming sales in China, to thank for that. This goose might not be heading south this winter, but it sure has investors flying high.

GOOS-T

Story continues below advertisement

Cameco Corp. (STAR)

Brace yourself, uranium could be poised for a “violent” move higher in the coming year. Sound familiar? You may recall this was an annual prediction that made the rounds on Bay Street for the better part of the past decade, ever since 2011′s Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan caused a freefall in the price of uranium and diminished the outlook for nuclear power. The thinking has been reactor restarts and depleting inventories of unused uranium would recharge prices – and Cameco Corp., the world’s largest producer, would benefit greatly. It never quite worked out that way. But this week, Cameco regained some glow after Bank of America speculated that U.S. nuclear plant retirements over the next 10 years could be postponed thanks to President Joe Biden’s inclusion of the fuel in his clean energy plan. Keep the faith, uranium investors.

CCO-T

Harley-Davidson Inc. (DOG)

Turns out, even a pandemic can’t get many people to climb onto new Harleys to escape into the socially distant outdoors. At a time when sales of many powersports are booming, Harley-Davidson Inc. is hitting fresh speed bumps, reporting fourth-quarter sales and profits this week that fell well short of expectations. Once a posterchild for rebellion, the company these days is struggling to gain traction among younger generations. To remedy that, it has now launched a new five-year strategic plan focused on things like growing electric bike sales, establishing a new pre-owned motorcycle program, and broadening the brand to appeal to those who don’t even ride the two-wheelers. With initiatives like these, it may well be time for a rebranding to Born to be Mild.

HOG-N

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (STAR)

“The perfect lover is one who turns into a pizza at 4:00 a.m.” – sports and political blogger Charles Pierce

Okay, so maybe this sentiment is one that comes too easily when spending so much time of late with a significant other. But there can be little doubt that these have been boom times for pizza deliveries – and demand for those delicious pies may continue to climb with this weekend’s stay-at-home Super Bowl extravaganza. Investors have been helping themselves to extra helpings of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, encouraged by the resumption of distributions in December and a special payout that got delivered at the end of last month. We’ll find out how far this optimism is baked in when the company releases quarterly results this Wednesday. For now, unitholders have been seeing their dough rise for days.

BPF-UN-T

Story continues below advertisement

S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (STAR)

Don’t look now, but the Roger Dangerfield of stock indexes is really having its day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index, filled with small caps and companies of an early stage, has been quietly generating some of the best index returns anywhere – surging more than 200 per cent since the lows of March, 2020. In the past year, it has not only easily outshone the S&P/TSX Composite, but also the S&P 500, the high-flying Nasdaq and even the world’s best known small-cap index, the Russell 2000. This is not your father’s Vancouver Stock Exchange – these days the Venture is filled with companies from a broad range of sectors that go well beyond resource diggers. At a time when money is easy and early stage companies are blossoming into bigger names, this exchange is finally getting some respect. And, for the most part, it doesn’t even have Redditors to thank for it.

INDEX:JX

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies