 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Twitter (STAR)

Donald Trump may miss Twitter, but Twitter doesn’t miss Donald Trump. Shares of the microblogging platform have soared more than 50 per cent since it permanently banned the stable genius in January for inciting violence. Coincidence? Maybe. Twitter Inc. investors have had plenty of other reasons to cheer, including better-than-expected quarterly results released earlier this month, followed by this week’s announcement that the company is aiming to double revenue to US$7.5-billion by 2023 from US$3.7-billion in 2020. With the stock hitting a record high, Twitter investors are the ones who feel like geniuses.

TWTR - NYSE

Tesla (DOG)

This might sound crazy, but it looks Wall Street got a bit carried away with the whole Tesla thing. At its peak of about US$900 in January, the stock sported a price-to-earnings multiple of more than 200 and Tesla Inc.’s market cap topped US$800-billion – 10 times that of General Motors. Since then, the shares have plummeted 25 per cent, as investors began to question Tesla’s valuation and as chief executive officer Elon Musk bet US$1.5-billion of the company’s cash on bitcoin. There’s also the fact that Tesla’s cars have been getting panned: In the latest Consumer Reports reliability survey, Tesla ranked second-last of 26 brands. Well, it’s better than being last, I guess.

Story continues below advertisement

TSLA - Nasdaq

Bank of Montreal (STAR)

Wow, the pandemic sure has been hard on Canadian banks. Not. Take Bank of Montreal, which posted a first-quarter profit of $2-billion or $3.06 a share on an adjusted basis – up 29 per cent from a year earlier and 44 per cent higher than analysts had estimated. With BMO and other banks raking in higher trading and investment banking revenues and setting aside less money for loan losses – thanks to credit portfolios that have held up better than expected – most of the Big Five stocks rallied this week. Now, if the banks could get the green light to resume dividend increases, investors might get really excited.

BMO - TSX

Royal Caribbean Cruises (STAR)

After being cooped up at home for the past year, some people can’t wait to be cooped up on a boat with thousands of strangers. Even as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. posted a net loss of US$1.4-billion for the fourth quarter, the cruise operator’s shares rose after the company said bookings have jumped 30 per cent since the beginning of the year compared with November and December. “People are clamouring for opportunities to have experiences outside their home,” chief executive officer Richard Fain said. What could possibly go wrong?

RCL - NYSE

GameStop (STAR)

Apparently, people didn’t learn their lesson the last time GameStop Corp. soared – and then blew up in investors’ faces. In a repeat of the Reddit-driven rally that propelled the struggling video-game retailer to unsustainable heights in January, shares of GameStop climbed more than 300 per cent over two days this week. But the stock promptly tumbled, costing investors who bought at the top nearly half their money. Here’s a better idea: Go to Vegas and put all of your savings on red.

GME - NYSE

Story continues below advertisement

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies