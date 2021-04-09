The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week
Roots (STAR)
Roots Corp. is a great place to buy sweatpants, hoodies and sweatshirts – if you like having the word “Roots” plastered all over your clothing. Well, plenty of people don’t seem to mind: Even as sales fell because many Roots stores were closed during the pandemic, the retailer reported adjusted net income of $16.3-million or 39 cents a share for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, up from $13.3-million or 31 cents a year earlier, reflecting a “disciplined approach to promotional activity, focus on cost controls, and efficiencies at our distribution centre,” chief executive Meghan Roach said. Maybe it’s time for a new logo: Root$.
General Motors (STAR)
Will country musicians write songs about electric pickup trucks? Will film crews shooting pickup truck commercials in the middle of the desert be able to find a charging station? There are many unanswered questions, but General Motors Co. is betting that electric pickups are the wave of the future: This week, the automaker confirmed plans to produce an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado at a plant in Detroit that will also make pickups and SUVs under the Hummer EV brand, helping to send GM’s stock to a record high. “Well, me and the boys are goin’ fishin’, in our new truck with no emissions …” Any interest, Garth Brooks?
BBQ Holdings (STAR)
What’s better than a platter of pulled pork, ribs and chicken wings? Answer: A bag of bread. Shares of BBQ Holdings Inc. jumped after the Minneapolis-based parent of the Famous Dave’s barbecue chain posted a 45.3-per-cent increase in revenue for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, driven by acquisitions of restaurants under the Granite City, Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue banners. But what really got the stock sizzling was the company’s announcement that, with virus-related restrictions easing, “we are beginning to see sales ramp up to levels at or above pre-pandemic levels.” Investors are ordering seconds.
Transat AT (DOG)
Business quiz! Shares of Transat AT Inc. plunged after Air Canada called off its acquisition of the airline because: a) Transat board members insisted on receiving free first-class travel for life as a condition of approving the deal; b) Transat shareholders rejected Air Canada’s proposal to pay for the acquisition with a combination of cash and salted peanuts; c) Air Canada concluded that the European Commission would not approve the transaction without “onerous remedies” that would “significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.” Answer: c.
Supreme Cannabis Co. (STAR)
Sure, drugs can get you high. But nothing compares to the buzz you get from money. Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. investors were feeling euphoric after the company agreed to a cash-and-stock offer worth about $435-million – or roughly 42 cents a share – from Canopy Growth. The deal will add Supreme’s 7Acres brand – a premium product aimed at cannabis connoisseurs – to Canopy’s portfolio of dried flower, oils, edibles, gel caps, vapes and beverages. Well, if you’d prefer drugs, you have plenty of choice.
