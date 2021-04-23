 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Kansas City Southern (STAR)

KSU - NYSE

“I’ll see your US$25.2-billion and raise you US$4.7-billion.” In a poker game that puts the puny stakes in Las Vegas to shame, Canadian National Railway Co. tabled a US$29.9-billion or US$325-a-share offer for U.S.-based Kansas City Southern, topping an earlier bid from rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Judging by the subsequent skid in CN’s share price, CN shareholders aren’t thrilled with the hefty price being offered. But you won’t hear any complaints from shareholders of Kansas City Southern, whose stock has been chugging to record highs even as CP’s chief executive said he had no plans to get sucked into a bidding war.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (DOG)

BTCC.B - TSX

No digital wallet? No problem. Thanks to bitcoin exchange-traded funds, it’s never been easier to lose money on cryptocurrencies. After hitting a record high of more than US$64,000 on April 14 – propelled by excitement surrounding the Nasdaq listing of crypto trading platform Coinbase – bitcoin’s price plunged to less than US$50,000 as of Friday afternoon. And it could go lower still: Citing the “steep liquidation” of positions, strategists at JPMorgan Chase predicted that bitcoin’s “momentum signals will naturally decay from here for several months.” Time for someone to invent an inverse bitcoin ETF. Wait. Someone already did.

Intuitive Surgical (STAR)

ISRG - Nasdaq

“The robot will see you now.” In the old days, surgeries were always done by hand with a scalpel – which could be a problem if your doctor had a triple espresso at breakfast. But thanks to Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s robotic-assisted systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures using tiny instruments guided by a console. The shares jumped after the company posted first-quarter revenue and earnings that easily beat expectations, lifted by a 16-per-cent increase in procedures using Intuitive’s da Vinci surgical system. With the stock hitting a record high this week, investors are feeling no pain.

Knoll (STAR)

KNL - NYSE

Story continues below advertisement

With offices closed during the pandemic and employees working remotely, this might seem like a lousy time to make a big bet on office furniture. But Herman Miller Inc. evidently disagrees: The company – which makes furniture for offices, hospitals, homes and outdoor settings – agreed to pay about US$1.8-billion or US$25.06 a share in a cash-and-stock deal to acquire rival furniture maker Knoll Inc., aiming to capitalize on the growing work-from-home market. Come to think of it, these milk crates I’ve been sitting on for the past 12 months are starting to hurt my back.

Netflix (DOG)

NFLX - Nasdaq

Most people can’t wait for the pandemic to end. But Netflix Inc. shareholders might have some mixed feelings. With consumers emerging from lockdowns in the United States just as competition is heating up from myriad other streaming services, Netflix added just 3.98 million subscribers in the first three months of 2021 – far fewer than the 6.25 million analysts had expected. Worse, growth will likely slow even further in the second quarter when Netflix expects to add just one million subscribers. The silver lining is that the easing of restrictions will allow Netflix to produce more content. But will people pay to watch it?

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies