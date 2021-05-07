 Skip to main content
Investment Ideas

Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Moderna (DOG)

MRNA - Nasdaq

Canada’s advisory committee on vaccines caused a ruckus this week when it suggested certain people could wait to get the “preferred” mRNA shots from Moderna or Pfizer. But on the stock market, investors didn’t wait to sell Moderna and Pfizer shares. After the Biden administration signalled its support for waiving vaccine makers’ intellectual property rights to boost supply, both stocks dropped even as analysts said a waiver could take months or years. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, for his part, said a waiver “doesn’t change anything for Moderna” and that he “didn’t lose a minute of sleep over the news.” But with the shares down nearly 14 per cent over three days, some investors apparently did.

Kellogg (STAR)

K - NYSE

Here’s one upside to staying home during the pandemic: More opportunities to stuff yourself with sugary cereals and salty snacks! With people eating out less and consuming more packaged foods at home, Kellogg’s first-quarter revenue rose 5.1 per cent to US$3.58-billion, driven by strong sales of breakfast cereals and growing demand for snack foods such as Pringles potato chips and Cheez-It crackers. “Snacking has not slowed down. In fact, snacking has sped up,” CEO Steve Cahillane told CNBC – so much so that Kellogg raised its full-year financial guidance, causing the stock to snap, crackle and pop.

Shake Shack (DOG)

SHAK - NYSE

Business quiz! Shares of Shake Shack fell after the U.S. burger chain: a) unveiled the “Subway Special – a perfectly grilled burger made with New York City’s plumpest, juiciest tunnel critters with a side of discarded fries”; b) in a publicity stunt that legal analysts warned could trigger a lawsuit, changed its name to McShake McShack; c) announced first-quarter revenue that was below analysts’ estimates as restaurants in urban areas and sports stadiums continued to weigh on results. Answer: c.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (DOG)

BEP.UN - TSX

With renewable power stocks, you have to pay attention to where the wind is blowing. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners – which owns hydro, wind and solar generating facilities around the world – had soared along with the rest of the renewables sector as investors bet that a Biden presidency would give the industry a boost. But now that the initial excitement has faded, investors are realizing that the lofty valuations of some renewables stocks were unsustainable. With several analysts cutting their price targets on the shares after first-quarter results, the wind is definitely blowing in the wrong direction.

Peloton Interactive (DOG)

PTON - Nasdaq

You’d think, after one child died and dozens of others were injured, Peloton would have pulled its faulty treadmills off the market immediately. Nope. The company initially played down the problem and pushed back against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. But this week, it had a change of heart: “I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response,” CEO John Foley said in announcing a recall of both models of its treadmills, sending the stock to its lowest in more than seven months. Looks like investors, who pushed the stock to record highs during the pandemic, are having a change of heart, too.

Tickers mentioned in this story
