The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sally Beauty Holdings (STAR)

SBH - NYSE

Whether you’re planning to dye your hair orange, paint your fingernails purple or looking for a mannequin head to practise on before you take the scissors to a loved one’s hair, Sally Beauty has all the beauty supplies you’ll ever need. Shares of the distributor and retailer – which operates more than 3,700 stores in 12 countries including Canada – were looking beautiful indeed after two brokerages hiked their ratings on the shares to “outperform,” citing the stock’s attractive valuation after a recent dip. Investors are partial to the colour green.

Boot Barn Holdings (STAR)

BOOT - NYSE

Hey y’all, now that the pandemic is fadin’ away, it’s a great time to slide into a shiny new pair of boots from Boot Barn. But you’d better get there fast: Boot Barn’s sales rose 37 per cent last quarter thanks to strong demand for work boots in oil country. And cowboy boots are real popular, too, now that folks will be heading out to country music concerts, county fairs and rodeos this summer, chief executive officer Jim Conroy told CNBC. Y’all should consider buyin’ a few shares of Boot Barn while you’re at it. They’re up more than 300 per cent in the past year. Yeehaw!

Story continues below advertisement

Hardwoods Distribution (STAR)

HDI - TSX

Business quiz! Shares of Hardwoods Distribution rose after the Langley, B.C.-based distributor of lumber and architectural wood products: a) received an order to supply all the hard maple for a 10-lane bowling alley on Jeff Bezos’s new superyacht; b) was added to the list of stocks tipped by Reddit group WallStreetBets to “go to the moon”; c) announced a US$303-million acquisition of U.S.-based Novo Building Products, prompting analysts to raise their price targets on Hardwoods Distribution’s shares. Answer: c.

Loop Industries (STAR)

LOOP - Nasdaq

Generally, it’s prudent to avoid investing in companies that have no revenues and are targeted by short sellers. But it doesn’t seem to have hurt Loop Industries. Less than nine months after Hindenburg Research dismissed Loop’s plastics recycling technology as “smoke and mirrors” – an allegation Loop said was disproved by a subsequent independent review – its stock jumped, albeit briefly, this week after it said SK Global Chemical is acquiring a 10-per-cent stake in Loop for $56.5-million. With Loop and South Korea-based SK Global also planning a joint venture to build PET plastics recycling plants in Asia, investors are betting Loop’s plans aren’t so loopy after all.

Rite Aid (DOG)

RAD - NYSE

“All I hear all day long is COVID, COVID, COVID. I’m tired of being in COVID’s shadow all the time!” If the common cold could speak, it would probably sound a lot like Jan Brady. Not only are people not talking about the common cold, they aren’t buying as much cough and cold medicine thanks to the effectiveness of masks and physical distancing. Hurt by weak demand for over-the-counter products, U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid posted first-quarter sales below expectations and its full-year earnings forecast also missed estimates, sending the stock down sharply. Here’s the story ... of unhappy investors.

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies