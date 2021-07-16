 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Keg Royalties Income Fund (STAR)

KEG.UN - TSX

“I’ll have the prime rib, please. And do you mind filling out this short vaccine questionnaire?” Some restaurant patrons may be nervous about the return of indoor dining, but Keg Royalties investors don’t seem to have any qualms: Shares of the income fund – which receives a 4-per-cent royalty on gross sales at Keg restaurants – jumped after the fund doubled its monthly distribution to 7 cents per unit, citing the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and “significant increases in sales” in provinces where indoor dining has resumed. Eat, drink and make money.

Pepsico (STAR)

PEP - Nasdaq

No time for breakfast? Grab a Pepsi and a bag of Doritos, and you’re good to go. For lunch, switch it up with a Gatorade and a bag of Lay’s. Problem solved. Shares of Pepsico – which makes these and other fine brands – gained after the snack, beverage and packaged-food giant reported a 12.8-per-cent increase in organic revenue for its second quarter, prompting the company to hike its sales forecast for the year. For dinner, may we suggest a bowl of Cap’n Crunch with a side of Rice-A-Roni?

CorePoint Lodging (STAR)

CPLG - NYSE

Business quiz! Shares of CorePoint Lodging rose after the owner of 175 La Quinta hotels across the United States a) announced plans to demolish all of its properties and replace them with Amazon.com distribution centres; b) was named the official hotel for the dating app Tinder; c) said it would “explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value…including a potential sale” now that occupancy levels are rebounding from the pandemic. Answer: c.

Affirm Holdings (DOG)

AFRM - Nasdaq

In the old days, if you couldn’t afford something, you saved up for it. Or shoplifted. Now, even people without a dime to their name can buy stuff thanks to the Affirm app, which lets them pay off their purchases in instalments for up to 36 months, at annual interest rates ranging from 0 to 30 per cent based on their credit score. Unfortunately, Affirm Holdings investors are paying a hefty price just for owning the shares: The stock sank on reports that Apple is developing a similar “buy now, pay later” option for its Apple Pay service that will compete directly with Affirm. None of this would have happened if people had stuck to paying with cash.

TFI International (STAR)

TFII - TSX

Even if you’ve never heard of TFI International, you’ve probably seen its Canpar Express, ICS Courier and Loomis Express trucks delivering parcels in your neighbourhood. Lately, TFI has been delivering something else: big capital gains. Shares of Canada’s largest trucking company – which provides courier, long-haul transportation and logistics services – surged after it announced that its recently acquired TForce Freight operation (formerly UPS Ground Freight) is expected to report strong operating margins for the second quarter. With the stock more than doubling in the past year, TFI is on a roll.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies