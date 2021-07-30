 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Mattel (STAR)

MAT - Nasdaq

What’s the most effective way to deal with bored, whiny children who are stuck at home during the pandemic? No, don’t drug them. Buy them a new toy. Plenty of parents have been doing just that, judging by Mattel’s better-than-expected quarterly results, which included a 40-per-cent surge in global sales and a surprise adjusted profit. With Mattel also hiking its full-year forecast thanks to robust demand for dolls, action figures, games and building sets, Barbie and Ken just put an offer in on an eight-bedroom house with an ocean view.

Facebook (DOG)

FB - Nasdaq

Business quiz! Shares of Facebook sank after the social-media giant: a) announced it will allow Donald Trump back onto the platform because “he’s shown a great deal of remorse for the events of Jan. 6”; b) disclosed that North Korea hijacked Facebook’s servers, causing all photos on the site to be replaced by images of Kim Jong-un; c) posted second-quarter revenue and earnings above estimates but warned that growth will slow in the months ahead as its performance is compared with strong results from a year ago when the pandemic drove more people online. Answer: c.

Pembina Pipeline (STAR)

PPL - TSX

Pembina Pipeline didn’t win the takeover battle for Inter Pipeline. But it’s still walking away with a pretty sweet consolation prize. With Inter Pipeline recommending a revised takeover offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, jilted Pembina stands to pocket a $350-million termination fee. Judging by the gain in Pembina’s share price this week, investors are relieved that the takeover saga is over. An extra few hundred mill probably didn’t hurt, either.

Pinterest (DOG)

PINS - NYSE

If your idea of fun is scrolling through page after page of celebrities, recipes, home decorating ideas and before-and-after plastic surgery photos, you’re going to love Pinterest. But if the company’s latest results are any indication, some people are starting to see it as a colossal waste of time. Shares of Pinterest – which lets users “pin” content to the site – plummeted after it reported a year-over-year drop of 7 per cent in U.S. monthly active users through July 27, as pandemic restrictions eased and people spent more time outside their homes. Pinterest had to pin the blame on something, I guess.

SkyWater Technology (DOG)

SKYT - Nasdaq

Technology stocks can make you rich. Look at SkyWater Technology, which went public in April and doubled in price over the next two months. Unfortunately, tech stocks can also make you poor, as this week’s nasty plunge in SkyWater’s shares attests. The chip maker posted preliminary second-quarter results below analysts’ estimates, including an expected loss of US$7-million to US$8-million, and said it will spend US$56-million to expand its Minnesota facility. With the stock now well below its closing price on the day of the IPO, the only water here is from SkyWater investors’ tears.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies