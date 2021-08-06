 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Sleep Country Canada (STAR)

ZZZ - TSX

When shopping for a mattress, a good test is to bounce up and down on it as hard as you can. If the springs are good, you should be able to execute at least one flip with a half-twist. The folks at Sleep Country might ask you to leave the store, but they’re selling enough mattresses anyway: Shares of the company surged after the retailer posted a 67-per-cent increase in revenue and a 277-per-cent gain in adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter, helped by an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Sleep Country investors are jumping for joy.

Score Media and Gaming (STAR)

SCR - TSX

Investors shoot, they Score! Shares of Score Media and Gaming went top shelf after the Toronto-based company – which evolved from a cable channel into a diversified sports media and gambling enterprise – agreed to be acquired in a cash-and-stock deal by U.S.-based Penn National Gaming for approximately US$2-billion, or about US$34 a share. Sure beats betting on the Leafs.

Story continues below advertisement

Fiverr International (DOG)

FVRR - NYSE

Need someone to write an article, build a website or edit some photos? Fiverr makes it easy for businesses to find freelancers online. What Fiverr shareholders really need, however, is someone to give them good investment advice. The shares sank after the company issued third-quarter and full-year guidance well below analysts’ expectations, citing reduced online activity as people spend more time outside their homes now that pandemic restrictions have eased. Investors lost a lot more than a Fiverr this week.

Zymergen (DOG)

ZY - Nasdaq

On an alphabetical list of U.S. companies, Zymergen’s name appears near the bottom. Now, its stock is racing to the bottom, too. Just months after the “biofacturing” startup’s hugely successful IPO in April, the shares lost more than three-quarters of their value in a single day after the company replaced its CEO and said it no longer expects any product revenue in 2021 and only “immaterial” revenue in 2022. According to Zymergen, “several key target customers encountered technical issues” when implementing its first commercially available product, a bio-based film called Hyaline used in touchscreens and circuits. This stock’s a biohazard.

Moderna (STAR)

MRNA - Nasdaq

You need at least two jabs of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine for full protection. But when it comes to Moderna’s surging shares, investors are lining up for a third, fourth and fifth dose. With the Delta variant showing no signs of slowing down and both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech raising prices for their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest supply contracts for Europe, Moderna’s stock has surged nearly 300 per cent this year. Investors’ portfolios have never looked healthier.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies