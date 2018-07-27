The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Facebook (DOG)

Facebook? More like Face-punch. Hammered by data scandals, security concerns and fake news stories that have dented confidence in the social-media giant, Facebook posted second-quarter revenue and user growth short of estimates, causing the stock to crater and wiping out US$120-billion in market value in a single day – a record for a U.S. company. With Facebook projecting margin compression and slower revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters, investors are de-friending the stock in droves.

FB - Nasdaq, US$174.89, down US$35.05, or 16.70%

General Motors (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of General Motors fell after the automaker: a) aiming to get around tariffs on steel and aluminum, unveiled a wooden car that burst into flames on its first test drive; b) fired all of its senior managers and and replaced them with robots; c) cut its 2018 earnings forecast, citing US$1-billion in additional costs – double its previous estimate – for metal and other raw materials whose prices have been driven up by the Trump Administration’s trade war. Answer: c.

GM - NYSE, US$37.53, down US$1.87, or 4.75%

Aimia (STAR)

How nice: A consortium led by Air Canada is offering $250-million in cash – or about $3.64 a share – for troubled loyalty plan operator Aimia. That’s less than half of Aimia’s share price immediately before Air Canada announced plans last year to launch its own loyalty program in 2020 and part ways with Aeroplan – a decision that bludgeoned Aimia’s stock and led to the cancellation of its dividend. Well, that’s one way to drive a bargain, I suppose.

AIM - TSX, $3.50, up $0.78, or 28.68%

Tupperware Brands (DOG)

Who wouldn’t want to spend several hours at a stranger’s house learning about the latest advancements in food-storage technology? A lot of people, apparently. Shares of Tupperware – which relies on independent “consultants” to sell its containers, cookware and kitchen gadgets – were giving off a foul odour after second-quarter sales fell 7 per cent, hurt by weakness in Brazil, India and Indonesia. With softness expected to continue for the rest of the year, investors are selling the stock just to put a lid on their losses.

TUP - NYSE, US$35.40, down US$4.90, or 12.17%

Whirlpool (DOG)

Whirlpool: a mass of water that sucks in objects with its downward, spiralling motion. Whirlpool Corp: A stock that sucks in shareholder wealth with its downward, spiralling motion. Shares of the appliance maker suffered their biggest one-day drop in more than 30 years after the company posted second-quarter results below estimates and cut its 2018 forecast, citing higher costs and weaker demand caused by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. Tired of all the winning yet?

WHR - NYSE, US$127.86, down US$23.94, or 15.77%