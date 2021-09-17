 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Investment Ideas

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Herbalife Nutrition (DOG)

HLF - NYSE

You’ve been taking Herbalife’s “Snack Defense” tablets, using its “Personalized Protein Powder” and drinking its “Formula 1 Meal Replacement Shake Mix.” Yet you still find yourself at McDonald’s every night scarfing down two Big Macs and a large fries. Hey, it could be worse: You could be a Herbalife shareholder. Hurt by lower-than-expected sales by its independent distributors, the marketer of nutrition and weight-management products cut its full-year revenue and earnings guidance, causing the stock to shed more than one-fifth of its value in a single day. If only losing weight were so easy.

Flow Beverage (DOG)

FLOW - TSX

Water always flows downhill. So do shares of water company Flow Beverage, apparently. Even as the purveyor of “premium alkaline” natural and flavoured water posted a 79-per-cent increase in net revenue for the third quarter, the company’s weaker-than-expected 2022 guidance prompted Stifel GMP analyst Martin Landry to slash his revenue forecast and price target on the shares. Judging by the stock’s plunge of more than 60 per cent since it began trading in mid-July, a lot of investors have been liquidating their positions.

Story continues below advertisement

Sands China ADR (DOG)

SCHYY - US OTC

With an increasingly authoritarian China cracking down on industries ranging from technology to private education, you’d think investors in Macau’s gambling industry would have seen this coming. Apparently not. Billions of dollars in market value were wiped out from casino operators including Sands China, Wynn Macau and MGM China after officials in Macau – a special administrative region of China – announced a sweeping regulatory overhaul that could include state supervision of companies in the world’s largest gambling hub. If Xi Jinping’s goal is to destroy investor confidence in Chinese companies, he’s succeeding.

Crocs (STAR)

CROX - Nasdaq

Remember Crocs, those rubbery foam clogs best known for getting stuck in escalators and terrorizing children? They’re back. Shares of the company – which has branched into boots, sneakers and socks – have leaped more than 250 per cent in the past year, helped by demand for comfortable footwear during the pandemic and by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj. With the company this week projecting that revenue will more than double to US$5-billion by 2026, investors had better hope Crocs’ comeback isn’t a fleeting fashion fad, or the high-flying stock could eventually be heading down its own escalator.

Bellus Health (STAR)

BLU - TSX

Business quiz! Bellus Health is: a) a joint venture between Bell and Telus that uses 5G wireless technology to jam cellphone signals of people protesting outside hospitals; b) a U.S. health care company with its head office in Bellingham, Wash.; c) a Quebec-based biotech company whose shares soared after it announced positive results in a phase 2B trial of its drug BLU-5937 to treat a form of chronic cough. Answer: c.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies