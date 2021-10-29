A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Rogers Communications (DOG)

RCI.B - TSX

If there’s one lesson we can learn from the feuds that have torn apart wealthy families such as the McCain, Stronach and Rogers clans, it’s that everything would have probably worked out okay if they had just made more money. Unfortunately for Rogers Communications investors, they lost money this week after analysts cut their price targets on the shares, citing leadership uncertainty created by Edward Rogers’s attempts to reconstitute the board over the objections of his mother and two of his sisters. Well, at least the lawyers are getting rich.

Facebook (DOG)

FB - Nasdaq

New corporate names Facebook rejected before settling on Meta: 1) Conspiracy Theories “R” Us; 2) Hate Depot; 3) Disgracebook. If the social-media giant thought changing its name to Meta – short for metaverse, the augmented-reality digital future that Facebook keeps yapping about – would distance the company from the torrent of criticism it’s been facing, it doesn’t appear to be working. Even after Facebook’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates, the stock still finished the week in the red and is down about 16 per cent from its September high.

Restaurant Brands International (DOG)

QSR - TSX

Really, Tim Hortons? You’ve got an “innovation kitchen” and a celebrity chef and all you can come up with is yet another godforsaken grilled chicken wrap? Zzz. Whether it’s Tims’ underwhelming menu offerings – or, more significantly, the fact that lots of people are still working from home and not making their daily Tims run – the chain’s same-store sales continued to lag below prepandemic levels in the third quarter even as traffic picked up from a year ago. With Burger King and Popeyes both posting same-store sales declines in the U.S. and analysts cutting their price targets on shares of parent Restaurant Brands, the stock has gone staler than a day-old cruller.

Microsoft (STAR)

MSFT - Nasdaq

Fun fact: If you’d invested US$10,000 in Microsoft 10 years ago, your shares would be worth more than US$140,000 today. Speaking of fun, Microsoft shareholders were having plenty of it this week when the computing and software giant reported fiscal first-quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street’s expectations, lifted by pandemic-related demand for its cloud-based services. With Microsoft’s revenue of US$45.3-billion surging 22 per cent from a year earlier – the fastest growth since 2018 – maybe there’s still a window to make money here.

Suncor Energy (STAR)

SU - TSX

Good news, fossil fuel investors: Energy stocks are rising again. Bad news: So are sea levels and global temperatures. Shares of Suncor Energy surged after the oil sands producer, refiner and owner of Petro-Canada stations reported strong results and doubled its dividend, thanks largely to rising oil prices as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Shareholders might consider using their profits to purchase a home well above sea level with an extra-large air conditioning unit and a locker full of non-perishable food.

