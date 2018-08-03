 Skip to main content

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl

Hydropothecary (STAR)

Do you cough every time you try to smoke weed? Do your stoner buddies make fun of you? Well, good news: While your friends destroy their lungs with toxic marijuana smoke, you could soon be able to drink your way to a pleasant high, now that Molson Coors Canada is teaming up with marijuana grower Hydropothecary Corp. to develop cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. Hydropothecary investors will drink to that.

HEXO - TSX, $4.67, up $0.55, or 13.35%

Apple (STAR)

Business quiz! Apple’s market value topped US$1-trillion - a first for a public U.S. company - after it: a) sold 41.3 million iPhones in the fiscal third quarter at an average price of US$724 - about US$30 higher than expected - thanks to strong sales of the pricey iPhone X; b) forecast revenue of US$60-billion to US$62-billion in the fourth quarter, exceeding analyst estimates; c) hinted that it will soon launch a video service to compete with Netflix and Amazon. Answer: all of the above.

AAPL - Nasdaq, US$207.99, up US$17.01, or 8.91%

Enercare (STAR)

EnerCare sells, rents and services air conditioners - and investors are going to need one ‘cause the stock price is so hot. Shares of the company - which also deals in furnaces, water heaters and appliance-protection plans - soared after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners agreed to buy the home and commercial services provider for $4.3-billion or $29 a share - a 53-per-cent premium to Enercare’s price before the deal was announced. Turn up the A/C!

ECI - TSX, $28.86, up $9.99, or 52.94%

Shopify (DOG)

Looking for a scary thrill ride this summer? You could head over to the amusement park - or just buy a few shares of Shopify. Already struggling in the wake of Facebook’s share price collapse, Shopify’s stock plunged again this week when the provider of e-commerce services to online merchants posted a second-quarter loss of US$24-million amid rising costs and slowing growth. With the stock down about 29 per cent since July 25, investors want off of this ride.

SHOP - TSX, $184.10, down $25.37, or 12.11%

Gildan Activewear (STAR)

Bad: dreaming that you showed up at work in your underwear. Good: owning shares of underwear maker Gildan Activewear. Helped by strong international shipments, the company - which also makes socks, T-shirts, sweatshirts, fleece and other basics - posted a 6.8-per-cent increase in sales for the second quarter as earnings topped estimates. With Gildan now expecting full-year earnings to come in at the high end of its guidance range, the only thing investors are dreaming about is making money.

GIL - TSX, $40.41, up $6.64, or 19.66%

