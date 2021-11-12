WildBrain (STAR)

A few years ago when WildBrain was still called DHX Media, the stock was tumbling like Charlie Brown after Lucy pulled away the football. Now, after rebranding itself and shaking up its management, the company is kicking it through the uprights. The media, production and licensing outfit – whose brands include Peanuts, Teletubbies and Strawberry Shortcake – posted quarterly results above expectations, driven by a 25-per-cent increase in revenue from consumer products and a 73-per-cent gain from the company’s ad-supported YouTube business. With all the money the Peanuts franchise is making, maybe Charlie Brown can finally afford a new shirt.

Beyond Meat (DOG)

Remember when Beyond Meat’s shares were soaring and plant-based meat was going to sweep the world? Well, the stock appears to be long past its best-before date. The shares extended their months-long slide after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of US$54.8-million and reported a 13.9-per-cent decline in U.S. revenue, largely because of slowing sales at grocery stores even as the quarter coincided with the peak summer barbecue season. With the stock down by more than 30 per cent this year, the only grill marks are on investors’ faces.

Tesla (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of Tesla took their biggest one-day tumble in more than a year after CEO Elon Musk: a) dropped acid on Joe Rogan’s podcast and began screaming that “AI robots have us surrounded!”; b) was seriously injured when the Tesla Model S he was driving was struck by a second Tesla Model S whose driver had fallen asleep while the car was in “Autopilot” mode; c) said on Twitter that he would sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stake if a majority of poll respondents supported the idea, which they did, by a margin of 57.9 per cent to 42.1 per cent. Answer: c.

MAV Beauty Brands (DOG)

Things are getting ugly for MAV Beauty Brands investors. Shares of the company – which sells hair and skin-care products under the Marc Anthony, Renpure, Cake Beauty and Mane Choice brands – tumbled to record lows after it reported a 22-per-cent skid in third-quarter revenue and a loss of US$103.1-million that included a goodwill impairment charge of US$129-million. MAV said results were hurt by increased promotional spending and higher product input and supply chain costs. With the shares down 90 per cent from their 2018 IPO price of US$14, MAV’s shampoos and conditioners aren’t the only things going down the drain. So is investors’ money.

Boyd Group Services (DOG)

Boyd Group Services operates collision repair centres across Canada and the United States. But right now, it’s the company’s stock that looks like it was in an accident. The shares were rear-ended after Boyd reported third-quarter adjusted earnings that were down about 85 per cent from a year earlier. The company cited an “extraordinarily tight” labour market, higher wage costs and supply chain disruptions that forced it to obtain parts from alternative sources at higher prices. Unfortunately, investors don’t have the option of putting their stock market losses through insurance.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.