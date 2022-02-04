A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Imperial Oil (STAR)

Hate paying more than $1.50 for a litre of gasoline? Imperial Oil investors are really, really sorry about that. Thanks to surging oil prices and the company’s highest crude production in more than 30 years, the Calgary-based energy producer, refiner and marketer reported fourth-quarter net income of $813-million or $1.18 a share, a dramatic turnaround from its loss of $1.15-billion or $1.56 a year earlier. With Imperial hiking its dividend by 26 per cent, shareholders are filling their tanks with Supreme while you siphon gas from your neighbour’s car so you can get to work.

Spin Master (STAR)

When a company releases preliminary results, it’s usually to break some bad news. Not in Spin Master’s case. Citing strong sales from its core toy business and a growing contribution from digital games and entertainment content, the company said fourth-quarter revenue surged 26.5 per cent to US$620.5-million – about US$100-million higher than analysts expected. “Our commercial team deftly navigated a complex supply chain environment in the fourth quarter to ensure we delivered products throughout the holiday season in a timely fashion,” chief executive officer Max Rangel said. Thanks to Spin Master, children did not spend Christmas Day crying and questioning Santa’s existence.

Meta Platforms (DOG)

At this rate, someone might need to start a GoFundMe campaign for Mark Zuckerberg. Triggering a stock market rout that relieved the Facebook founder of almost US$30-billion of his wealth, the company that now calls itself Meta Platforms posted lower fourth-quarter earnings and suffered its first-ever decline in daily active users. With people spending more time on TikTok and YouTube, and Apple’s new privacy settings putting a dent in Facebook’s ad revenue, the social-media giant’s 26-per-cent plunge erased more than US$230-billion of market value – the biggest single-day destruction of wealth for a U.S. public company. This “metaverse” thing had better work out or Mr. Zuckerberg could start losing some real money.

Clorox (DOG)

Don’t you miss the early days of the pandemic when everyone was cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting everything from shopping carts and doorknobs to their hands and fingernails? Well, Clorox investors probably do. The maker of bleach and disinfecting wipes said net sales declined 8 per cent for its fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, with household and professional cleaning products sinking by double digits “primarily due to lapping significant demand in the year-ago period related to COVID-19 impacts.” What’s more, Clorox warned that its gross margins will take a hit this year because of higher commodity, manufacturing and logistics costs. With the stock cratering, investors are getting cleaned out.

PayPal Holdings (DOG)

PayPal shareholders are paying, all right. Shares of the online payments processor plunged nearly 25 per cent – their biggest single-day drop on record – after the company’s full-year outlook was substantially below analysts’ expectations. With inflation, supply chain issues and weak consumer confidence all weighing on PayPal’s transaction volumes – compounding PayPal’s woes as former parent eBay transitions to its own payment platform – the stock has tumbled by more than half in the past six months. With PayPals like this, who needs enemies?

