A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

QSR - TSX

Vaccine protests? You’d think Canadians would be rioting in the streets about a far more pressing issue facing the country: rising prices at Tim Hortons. Faced with supply chain disruptions and higher labour and commodity costs, Tims hiked prices in 2021 and expects to do so again this year, José Cil, CEO of parent Restaurant Brands International, said on the fourth-quarter conference call. Fortunately, easing COVID-19 restrictions helped the company – which also owns Popeyes, Burger King and Firehouse Subs – post sharply higher sales and earnings compared with a year ago, giving the stock an initial lift. But as the market digested the news about rising costs, investors lost their appetites for the shares.

SHOP - TSX

There once was a business named Shopify

Whose stock just continued to drop-ify

Down by half from its peak

Now, another bad week

Had folks wondering when it would stop-ify.

CTC.A - TSX

“You’ve got it easy, son. When I was a boy during the great pandemic of 2020-2022, we had to wait in a lineup outside Canadian Tire that was three kilometres long. When we got to the front our toes were frostbitten and the store was closed.” Fortunately for Canadian Tire customers – and investors – those days are over. Thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Canadian Tire said same-store sales at its namesake retail chain rose 9.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, with Sport Chek and Mark’s posting gains of 15.9 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. With people spending more on holiday gifts, fuel, tires and hockey equipment, investors inflated Canadian Tire’s shares to their highest level this year.

UPST - Nasdaq

Artificial intelligence can pilot driverless cars, power your smart speaker’s digital assistant and suggest movies and TV shows you might like. Now, it can even predict if you’ll be a deadbeat. Shares of Upstart Holdings – whose AI algorithm considers more than 1,600 variables including education and employment history to assess whether a person will repay a loan – soared after the company said its bank partners originated 495,205 personal loans totalling US$4.1-billion in the fourth quarter, up 301 per cent from a year earlier. With Upstart now getting into auto loans in a big way, investors are hoping the stock will pay them back many times over.

TRUP - Nasdaq

When your dog breaks its leg, you have two choices: 1) Read up on orthopedic surgery and set the bone yourself or; 2) Drop $1,000 or more at the vet. But if you have pet insurance, you can avoid expensive vet bills – and have the peace of mind that comes with knowing a licensed professional is operating on your pooch. Unfortunately for pet insurance provider Trupanion, even as fourth-quarter revenue rose 36 per cent year-over-year, growth in the number of enrolled pets fell sequentially from the third quarter “due to COVID temporarily depressing industry leads,” the company said. With the stock taking a double-digit plunge, investors could use some anesthesia to dull the pain.

