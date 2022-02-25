A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Meritor (STAR)

How to lose money with trucks: Park your rig in downtown Ottawa for three weeks until the police tow it away. How to make money with trucks: Invest in Meritor. Shares of the company – which supplies axles, brakes and drivelines for commercial trucks and other vehicles – surged after engine and generator maker Cummins agreed to acquire Meritor for about US$2.58-billion in cash or US$36.50 a share. With Cummins keen to gain access to Meritor’s electric, hybrid and fuel-cell technologies, the days of trucks spewing diesel exhaust into the air 24/7 may be coming to an end – unfortunately, not in time to spare the lungs of people in Ottawa.

VanEck Russia ETF (DOG)

Countries around the world have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Judging by the plunge in Russia’s stock market this week, investors are extremely upset about it, too. With the U.S. and its allies slapping sanctions on Russia’s banks, oligarchs and technology imports, the ruble tumbled to a record low and Russian stocks were hammered after the full-scale invasion began on Thursday. One of the worst-hit companies was Sberbank – Russia’s largest bank – which saw two-thirds of its market value wiped out this week. If Vladimir Putin’s goal is to restore Russia’s glory, he’s not off to a great start.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (STAR)

Dunder Mifflin Paper: a fictional company in the hit U.S. TV series, The Office. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: a real company that is making far more money than Dunder Mifflin ever did. Shares of the publisher of textbooks and digital learning products soared after Houghton Mifflin agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Veritas Capital for US$2.8-billion or US$21 a share. Not everyone is thrilled with the deal, however: Major shareholder Breach Inlet Capital called the proposed sale an “egregious decision” and said the “paltry” offer of US$21 a share substantially undervalues the company. You might say it’s a textbook case of trying to drive up the offer price.

Maple Leaf Foods (DOG)

Countless animals have been slaughtered to bring Maple Leaf Foods’ hot dogs, chicken breasts and bacon to your table. Now, Maple Leaf’s stock is the one getting slaughtered. Hit by rising labour and production expenses and higher construction costs, the meat producer posted net earnings of $1.9-million or 2 cents a share for the fourth quarter, down from $25.4-million or 20 cents a year earlier. Adding to investors’ anxiety, sales of plant-based protein products fell 13.4 per cent in the quarter, prompting the company to adjust its strategy given the “clear slowdown in projected growth rate for the overall category compared to very high growth rates predicted in 2019.” Owning the stock is almost as much fun as living downwind from an abattoir.

Monday.com (DOG)

“I don’t like Mondays” – the Boomtown Rats in 1979. “I don’t like Monday.com” – stock market investors in 2022. Even as fourth-quarter revenue jumped 91 per cent at the project-management software developer, the shares sank to a record low after Monday.com projected a full-year operating loss of up to US$147-million in 2022 – far worse than the loss of US$113-million analysts had expected. With the Israel-based cloud computing company’s stock barely above its June, 2021, initial public offering price of US$155, next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday might not be much fun for Monday.com investors, either.

