A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

McDonald’s (DOG)

How many rubles does it take to buy a Big Mac? Answer: You can’t buy a Big Mac in Russia – or a Diet Coke or grande latte for that matter. Citing the “humanitarian crisis in Europe” and the “needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s joined scores of other major brands including Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Netflix and Apple that have temporarily suspended sales in Russia. In Mickey D’s case, shutting down its 850 restaurants in the country will cost about US$50-million a month. Too bad Vladimir Putin doesn’t share his buddy Donald Trump’s penchant for fast food or this war might be over soon.

TC Energy (DOG)

Maybe the Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t such a bad idea after all. With the war in Ukraine sending oil and gas prices higher and the U.S. banning energy imports from Russia, politicians in Canada and the U.S. called on TC Energy to resurrect the Keystone XL project that would have carried more than 800,000 barrels a day of Canadian oil to U.S. refineries. But after a brief rally, TC Energy’s share price slipped when the company slammed the door on the idea, saying the pipeline “was terminated and will not proceed.” So that’s a no?

Pollard Banknote (DOG)

How to lose money: Play the lottery. How to lose even more money: Invest in lottery ticket maker Pollard Banknote. Shares of Canada’s largest provider of instant lottery tickets – and the second-largest producer in the world – tumbled after Pollard said its fourth-quarter results were hit by supply chain disruptions, labour challenges and inflationary price increases for paper, ink and other materials. “The expectation is that these higher priced inputs will continue through 2022 and are difficult to pass through to customers, in the short term, given the fixed price nature of many of our customer contracts,” the company said. Investors are scratching and losing.

NFI Group (DOG)

There once was a bus maker called NFI

“New Flyer” of old, but the stock couldn’t fly

The punch in the gut

Was a dividend cut

That had many shareholders waving goodbye.

Bumble (STAR)

Looks like Bumble investors have a case of spring fever. Shares of the company that owns online dating apps Bumble, Badoo and Fruitz surged after fourth-quarter revenue jumped by nearly 26 per cent to US$208.2-million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 24.3 per cent to US$54.8-million. With Bumble predicting revenue growth of more than 22 per cent in 2022 and BMO Capital Markets upgrading the stock to “outperform,” investors are feeling frisky indeed.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.