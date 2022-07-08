CROCS (STAR)

With inflation driving up the cost of everything from groceries to gasoline, here’s a simple way to save money: stop wearing socks. If you buy a pair of Crocs, you won’t need socks, anyway. Shares of the footwear company – best known for its colourful foam clogs endorsed by celebrities such as Justin Bieber – rose after Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine turned bullish on the beaten-down stock, saying it could rise by 50 per cent as sales continue to surge even as the pandemic fades. Next week: How to save money by forgoing underwear.

Aritzia (STAR)

Aritzia doesn’t just sell women’s clothing, it offers psychological advice as well. For instance, “Cheer up, have fun,” as one of its T-shirts advises. Fittingly, that’s exactly what Aritzia investors were doing after the Vancouver-based fashion retailer announced fiscal first-quarter results that easily topped estimates, including a 65-per-cent surge in revenue and 86-per-jump in net income. With Aritzia’s stock rebounding after a steep decline triggered by fears of slowing growth and a possible recession, investors are cheering up and having fun making money again.

Crude oil (DOG)

As the old saying goes, the cure for high oil prices is high oil prices. Rising interest rates and a slowing global economy don’t hurt, either. After surging as high as US$130 a barrel in the spring, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has been going south amid growing recession fears and softening demand for gasoline and diesel fuel. This is great news, because soon it might only cost you $150 or so to fill up your SUV.

Stellantis (STAR)

Business quiz! Stellantis is: a) a mythical island nation said to be located a 10-minute ferry ride away from Atlantis; b) a prescription drug for treating attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder in dogs; c) an automaker, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, whose shares initially fell after its union said Italy-based production could be reduced by about 220,000 vehicles in 2022 because of the global chip shortage, but then rebounded on news the company plans to cut up to another 1,820 workers. Answer: c.

WD-40 (DOG)

There once was a product called WD-40

With hinges and bolts it was in its full glory

But with inflation calling

And gross margins falling

The stock took a drop that was terribly gory

