A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Rogers Communications (DOG)

At Rogers, we will do everything possible to win back our customers’ trust. That’s why, following the widespread network outage earlier this month, we are issuing every Rogers subscriber a complimentary backup communication device. In the event of a future system failure, simply hold one end of the device (labelled “Can A”) up to your ear, and give the other end (“Can B”) to the person you are trying to communicate with. The cord linking the two devices requires no electricity or internet connection and will transmit voice signals seamlessly. Thank you for your continuing patience.

S&P/TSX Composite Index (DOG)

We had a saying in our house: “Try to catch a falling knife.” It was only after several trips to the emergency room that we realized the saying is actually, “Don’t try to catch a falling knife.” A lot of investors probably wished they’d heeded that advice this week. With inflation soaring, the Bank of Canada hiking its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point and recession fears growing, anyone who tried to catch the falling S&P/TSX Composite Index suffered severe portfolio lacerations.

Twitter (STAR)

Elon Musk wanted to bring more free speech to Twitter. Instead, after backing out of his agreement to buy the company, he’s getting a blast of free speech from Twitter’s lawyers. “Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” they said in a lawsuit asking a Delaware court to order Mr. Musk to complete the US$44-billion deal. Gee, and he seemed like such an honourable young man.

New Gold (DOG)

There’s gold in them thar hills! Also rain. Way too much rain. Shares of New Gold sank after the company said operations at its aptly named Rainy River Mine in Northwestern Ontario were hit by heavy rainfall and flooding during the second quarter. With New Gold slashing its production estimate for 2022 and expecting operating expenses to soar to between US$960 and US$1,040 a gold equivalent ounce, up from US$730 to US$810 previously, investors’ portfolios are all soggy.

ironSource (STAR)

Business quiz! ironSource is: A) a new Kellogg breakfast cereal “fortified with freshly mined chunks of real iron ore!”; B) a streaming service that shows nothing but old episodes of the TV crime drama, Ironside; C) a software company whose stock jumped after it agreed to an all-stock merger with Unity, combining ironSource’s business platform for mobile app developers with Unity’s 3D content software. Answer: C.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.