Restaurant Brands International (DOG)

Add this to the list of things I don’t want for Christmas: Tim Hortons branded clothing. Not content with selling mediocre coffee and doughnuts, the chain branched into street fashion with a new line of shirts, windbreakers, sandals and socks – all bearing slogans such as “Always Fresh” and “Tims Run Club” in bright red letters. Strangely, the collection has already sold out, because being a walking billboard for a fast-food chain is, like, totally lit, brah. Judging by the drop in shares of parent Restaurant Brands this week, however, investors don’t expect Tims’ new apparel to move the needle on its earnings.

Apple (DOG)

Life is full of choices. Kale salad or fried chicken? Exercise or Netflix? Mortgage payment or $1,399 iPhone 14 Pro? Apparently, people are choosing to pay the mortgage. Shares of Apple sank on a Bloomberg report that demand for the new iPhone 14 models has not been as strong as anticipated, prompting the company to tell suppliers not to follow through on plans to increase production. Putting further pressure on the stock, Bank of America downgraded Apple to “neutral” from “buy” and cut its price target to US$160 from US$185, citing the slowing economy and weakening consumer demand. How about a refurbished flip phone instead?

Dye & Durham (STAR)

Brutal week for markets, right? Not if you’re a Dye & Durham investor. Even as the provider of legal and business software announced that its proposed deal for Link Group is dead, D&D’s stock surged after it posted a 53.6-per-cent jump in quarterly revenue and announced a buyback for up to 5 per cent of its shares. With analysts maintaining their buy ratings – Canaccord Genuity said the shares “offer a compelling risk-reward opportunity at these levels” – D&D investors are laughing while the rest of us are crying.

Rite Aid (DOG)

Remember COVID-19 lockdowns, Zoom meetings and vaccine lineups? Rite Aid investors sure miss the good old days. Shares of the U.S. pharmacy chain shed more than one-quarter of their value after the company posted a 3.5-per-cent drop in second-quarter sales, which were hit by store closures and lower revenues from COVID-19 vaccines and testing. With Rite Aid also posting a wider-than-expected loss and slashing its full-year earnings forecast, investors are refilling their anxiety meds.

CarMax (DOG)

Looks like CarMax customers are all maxed out. Under pressure from rising interest rates, surging inflation and high prices for used vehicles, car buyers are experiencing “vehicle affordability challenges” that contributed to a 54-per-cent drop in second-quarter earnings, the largest U.S. used-car dealer said. With preowned vehicle prices up nearly 50 per cent from prepandemic levels, driven by shortages of computer chips in the new car market, CarMax said retail unit sales fell 6.4 per cent from a year earlier, contributing to a nearly 25-per-cent skid in the stock price on Thursday. How about an emissions-free, low-maintenance used bicycle?

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.