S&P/TSX Composite Index (STAR)

Momma always said: Eat your broccoli, look both ways before you cross the street and, when markets are gripped by panic and fear, buy stocks with both fists. Listening to Momma’s advice paid off this week – at least initially. After tumbling for most of September on inflation worries, rising interest rates and fears of a recession, the S&P/TSX Composite Index posted back-to-back gains totalling 5 per cent on the first two trading days of October as investors snatched up bargains. Too bad Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem had to spoil the fun by warning that more rate hikes are coming. He’ll be hearing from Momma.

Twitter (STAR)

Elon Musk is quite the multi-tasker: In the same week he came up with a solution to the war in Ukraine, the Tesla chief executive also revived his US$44-billion deal for Twitter. Shares of the social media site initially surged on the news, but Twitter’s stock finished the week well short of the buyout price of US$54.20 a share, indicating investors remain skeptical that Mr. Musk will follow through with the purchase. Whether he ends up buying Twitter or not, one thing is clear: Ukraine won’t be taking him up on his peace plan, which could see large swaths of the country handed over to Russia.

General Motors (STAR)

Business quiz! Shares of General Motors rose after the automaker: a) unveiled plans for its long-awaited flying car, which uses hundreds of helium balloons and a pedal-powered propeller to fly at speeds of up to 3 km/h; b) received an order for 1,000 bulletproof Cadillac Escalade SUVs from Russia, presumably to whisk Vladimir Putin and his cronies to an airport on short notice if necessary; c) reported that it sold 555,580 vehicles in the third quarter, up 24 per cent from a year earlier, helped by an improving supply chain. Answer: c.

HeartBeam (STAR)

Smartwatches can count your steps, monitor your pulse and determine how many calories you burned while walking to 7-11 for a Coke and a pack of smokes. Soon, they might even be able to tell when you’re having a heart attack. Shares of HeartBeam jumped after the company – which has developed a credit card-sized device that patients place on their chest to detect cardiac events – said it is aiming to “enable smartwatch connectivity to HeartBeam’s platform in future products.” Despite HeartBeam’s device not yet obtaining regulatory approval, the stock is quickening the pulse of investors.

Advanced Micro Devices (DOG)

Maybe Advanced Micro Devices should stop making financial forecasts. Having already issued weaker-than-expected guidance in August, the chipmaker blindsided investors again this week with preliminary third-quarter results that were well below its previous estimates. Citing a “weaker than expected PC market and significant inventory correction actions across the PC supply chain,” AMD said revenue was about US$5.6-billion – far less than the US$6.5-billion to US$6.9-billion it had previously forecast. With the stock down by more than 50 per cent this year, the only chip AMD investors have is the one on their shoulders.