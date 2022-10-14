Charlotte’s Web Holdings (STAR)

Playing baseball on grass is one thing. But ingesting it? In the first sponsorship deal between a professional sports league and a cannabidiol (CBD) producer, Charlotte’s Web this week was named “Official CBD of Major League Baseball.” Unlike THC, hemp-derived CBD doesn’t produce a “high,” but Charlotte’s Web claims its new line of sports-focused CBD tinctures, gummies and other products will “support recovery,” help athletes “keep calm under pressure” and “help sleep cycles and focus.” Now we know why the Jays blew that 8-1 lead against Seattle. Not enough CBD, obviously.

Goodfood Market (DOG)

The pandemic was great for meal-kit delivery companies. But Goodfood investors are definitely not in a good mood these days. Already down more than 90 per cent from their 2021 peak, the shares sank to fresh lows after the company said it was closing its Goodfood On-Demand grocery-delivery service. Adding to investors’ despair, Goodfood said it is restricted from using the revolver portion of its credit facilities after breaching a covenant in its lending agreement. The company is pursuing a revised credit agreement but said “there can be no assurance as to such an arrangement being put in place and in a timely manner.” Investors aren’t sticking around to find out how this ends.

El Pollo Loco (STAR)

In Spanish, El Pollo Loco means Crazy Chicken. But the chickens at El Pollo Loco aren’t actually crazy. They’re dead. What is crazy – in a good way – is the big gain in shares of the Mexican restaurant chain this week. Citing its “low leverage, asset light growth strategy and anticipated positive cash flow in the coming years,” the company announced a special dividend of US$1.50 a share and approved a stock buyback of as much as US$20-million. Investors who sold the stock prior to the announcement are the crazy ones.

Digital World Acquisition (STAR)

Donald Trump got some good news and some bad news this week. The good news was that his social-media platform, Truth Social, will be allowed back on Google’s app store. The decision briefly boosted shares of Digital World Acquisition, the company preparing to take Mr. Trump’s media venture public. Then came the bad news. On Thursday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted to subpoena the former president. Adding to Mr. Trump’s woes, The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that an employee at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence admitted to moving boxes of classified documents at his request. The full story will be revealed on Truth Social, no doubt.

Cameco (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of uranium producer Cameco fell after a) the Organization of Uranium Exporting Countries agreed to increase production, causing prices to sink; b) the company said it had overstated its uranium reserves by a factor of 10 after an employee “accidentally added an extra zero because of a sticky computer key”; c) Cameco announced plans to sell US$650-million worth of shares – at a steep discount to the market price – to fund the purchase of a 49-per-cent stake in nuclear-services company Westinghouse Electric, with the remaining 51 per cent to be held by Brookfield Renewable Partners. Answer: c.