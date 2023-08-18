Premium Brands Holdings (DOG)

In a world that’s never been more divided, there’s one thing that still brings people together: cold cuts. Whether it’s honey glazed ham, smoked turkey breast or shaved brisket, processed meats bring hungry folks from all sides of the political spectrum to the table. Unfortunately, they can’t seem to agree on the investment merits of Premium Brands. Shares of the company – which makes cold cuts and prepared foods under brands such as Piller’s and Lou’s Kitchen – had soared as much as 37 per cent this year. But they sank this week as lower second-quarter sales in the company’s premium food distribution business and higher interest costs rattled investors. Is the stock a buy or a sell? Let’s discuss it over a corned beef sandwich.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (DOG)

Utilities are usually safe, reliable investments, prized for their steady dividends and relatively low volatility. Tell that to shareholders of Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaii’s largest power provider has tumbled by roughly two-thirds as the utility faces multiple class-action lawsuits over its alleged role in causing wildfires on the island of Maui. According to the lawsuits, the utility ignored high wind warnings and failed to cut electricity to its power lines, which were knocked down and sparked the fires, which have killed 111 people, with more than 1,000 still missing. With credit-rating agencies slashing Hawaiian Electric’s rating to junk status and investors speculating it may have to restructure to cope with its legal and financial challenges, the stock has burned a large hole in investors’ portfolios.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (DOG)

True or false? Meme stocks are a great investment, especially for seniors and other risk-averse investors. Answer: false. At the height of the meme stock frenzy in 2021, AMC Entertainment soared to a record high of more than US$70, propelled by speculators on social-media forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets who orchestrated a short squeeze in the movie theatre chain’s shares. Now, with the stock languishing at around US$4, AMC has been battling class-action lawsuits from common and preferred shareholders over a stock conversion plan that includes a reverse 1-for-10 split. “To the moon” indeed.

Sea (DOG)

Sea Ltd.: A Singapore-based tech conglomerate. Seasick: What Sea investors were feeling this week. Hit by competition from rivals including Alibaba and TikTok, the e-commerce, gaming and digital payments giant missed analysts’ estimates for its latest quarterly results, sending the stock to its biggest single-day decline and erasing nearly US$10-billion of market value. With Sea co-founder Forrest Li vowing to boost investment to bolster the company’s Shopee e-commerce business, investors are worried that Sea – which until now was focused on cutting costs to stay profitable – could be about to plunge back into a sea of red ink.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (DOG)

You might think health care-related real estate is a good investment. People are always getting sick, after all, so the cash flows from medical office buildings, hospitals and clinics are fairly steady. Then you look at a stock chart for Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and think, “Yikes, what happened here?” Rising interest rates are what happened. With costs soaring for its variable debt and an asset sale to a potential joint-venture partner in Britain recently falling through, the REIT announced the departure of its CEO this month and launched a strategic review to “unlock value.” Analysts now expect Northwest to slash its distribution – currently yielding more than 12 per cent – to strengthen its balance sheet. A trip to the emergency room is more fun than owning this thing.