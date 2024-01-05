Apple (DOG)

Is your iPhone more than six months old? Does it have a bit of unsightly dust on its screen or suffer from some other minor cosmetic imperfection? Well, it’s time to toss out that old piece of junk and treat yourself to a top-of-the-line, iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB for just $2,349. Please hurry. Apple Inc. really needs your business. Shares of the company kicked off 2024 with a sharp drop as at least two brokerages downgraded the stock, citing sluggish sales of the iPhone 15, valuation concerns, high interest rates and China’s deteriorating economy. Hard to believe more consumers aren’t snapping up these devices at such compelling price points.

Xerox Holdings (DOG)

You know a brand name has made it when people use it in place of a generic word. “Pass me a Kleenex,” for example. Or, “Hey there. I drive a Zamboni. What do you do?” But the days when people used the term “Xerox” to refer to making a photocopy are long gone, now that the office printing field has become crowded with competitors such as Canon, Ricoh and Kyocera. Here’s another thing that’s long gone: Xerox’s high stock price. The shares, which are down about 90 per cent from their late-1990s high, sank this week after the company said it plans to cut 15 per cent of its work force and announced a new organizational structure “to further the company’s reinvention.” Looks like Xerox employees will soon be making copies of their résumés.

First Quantum Minerals (STAR)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. investors are experiencing a very strange, unfamiliar emotion: happiness. Or at least something close to it. Shares of the Canadian miner had lost more than half of their value last year as protests in Panama led to the cancellation of the company’s 20-year contract to operate the giant Cobre Panama copper mine. But this week, the shares rallied amid reports that Barrick Gold Corp. is considering a new takeover bid for First Quantum, which it first approached last summer about a potential deal. You find out who your friends are when times are tough and your stock price has been crushed.

QuantumScape (STAR)

Battery maker QuantumScape is giving investors quite the charge. Shares of the company soared after a unit of Volkswagen, a QuantumScape investor, declared that the startup’s solid-state battery had passed “an important milestone” by completing 1,000 charging cycles – equivalent to about 500,000 kilometres of driving – while maintaining about 95 per cent of its charging capacity. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, which use a liquid electrolyte solution, solid-state batteries offer the potential for faster charging, longer range, less weight and greater safety. They’re also showing great promise for electrifying investors’ portfolios, as one look at QuantumScape’s stock chart confirms.

Endeavour Mining (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of Endeavour Mining PLC tumbled when a) the company halted production at one of its gold mines in West Africa after discovering a large, underground colony of elephants that zoologists hailed as the first of its kind; b) Endeavour’s geologist reportedly “fell” out of a helicopter; or c) the company terminated its chief executive officer, Sébastien de Montessus, alleging he engaged in “serious misconduct” with respect to an “irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal undertaken by the company” – a decision Mr. de Montessus described as a “lapse in judgment” but which “had no additional cost to the company and did not benefit me personally in any way.” Answer: c.