Walt Disney Co. (STAR)

What’s not to like about Walt Disney Co., apart from the fact that it’s a radical-left, deep-state, woke psy-op that’s trying to destroy America? Well, at least investors are finding plenty of reasons to like the company lately. After a turbulent few years in which Disney fought with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, turfed its CEO after less than three years and watched its share price crater by more than half, the company seems to be getting its castle in order. Under CEO Bob Iger, the company this week posted earnings above estimates, hiked its dividend 50 per cent and announced a US$1.5-billion investment in Fortnite developer Epic Games Inc., with plans to develop titles based on characters from its Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars brands. The days of dissing Disney are over.

BCE Inc. (DOG)

BCE to its employees: It is with great sadness that we announce our largest round of layoffs in nearly 30 years, which will result in the elimination of approximately 4,800 positions, or 9 per cent of our work force. This was a difficult decision that was not taken lightly.

BCE to its shareholders: Please enjoy this 3.1-per-cent dividend increase.

The stock market to BCE: Thanks, but we were expecting more. B’bye!

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (STAR)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of landing gear. But this week the shares were more interested in taking off than landing. Buoyed by inflation-driven price increases, higher parts deliveries for Boeing 777 and Embraer Praetor commercial aircraft and modest growth in its defence businesses, the Quebec-based company said consolidated sales jumped 16.1 per cent to $163.5-million for the fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31. With the shares hitting their highest level in nearly two years, investors are enjoying a smooth flight.

Snap Inc. (DOG)

There once was a business named Snap

Whose investors were feeling, well, crap

When its revenue missed

Wall Street opened its fist

And delivered a powerful slap

Spotify Technology S.A. (STAR)

“Shame on you, TikTok, for ripping off artists. That’s Spotify’s job,” host Trevor Noah quipped at the recent Grammy Awards. But you won’t hear any complaints from Spotify investors. Shares of Spotify Technology S.A., which pays artists a fraction of a penny for each song streamed on its platform, jumped after it reported that the number of premium subscribers – who generate most of the company’s revenue – rose 15 per cent to 236 million in the fourth quarter. Thanks to price increases, several rounds of layoffs and a renewed focus on the bottom line, Spotify also issued first-quarter operating income guidance ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. Just wait until the new Taylor Swift album arrives in April. That ought to bring in a new subscriber or two.