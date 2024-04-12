Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DOG)

Nobody has ever seen a stock fall like Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. It’s unbelievable. People are saying, “Trump is losing billions of dollars. It’s so unfair what they are doing to him.” Down 60 per cent in three weeks. Nothing like this has ever happened before. And we all know it’s because the stock market is rigged by crooked Joe Biden and the corrupt Justice Department. And crazy Nancy Pelosi. All the people who hate Trump. But Truth Social is a great company. Many people are saying it is a very strong company. Nobody has seen a company this great and this strong.

S&P/TSX Composite Index (DOG)

“Knock, knock.”

“Who’s there?”

“Sherwood”

“Sherwood who?”

“Sherwood like to see the Bank of Canada cut interest rates in June, but a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading this week fanned worries that rates will stay higher for longer, causing Canadian and U.S. stocks to fall.”

Cineplex Inc. (STAR)

Remember movies? You know, people would gather in a big room, merrily breathing the same air, coughing, sneezing and crunching popcorn together as they watched a film on a big screen? Well, movies are back, baby! Shares of Cineplex Inc. popped after the theatre chain reported that box office revenue surged 46 per cent year-over-year in March to $59.2-million, driven by films including Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. With last month’s revenue representing 95 per cent of the prepandemic box office in March, 2019, and Cineplex expecting a “a strong film slate for the balance of 2024,″ investors are hoping this movie has a happy ending.

Globe Life Inc. (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! Shares of U.S. life and supplemental health insurer Globe Life Inc. plunged by more than half on Thursday, closing at an eight-year low, after the company: 1) said it had to pay out health claims of more than US$200-million to people who ignored warnings not to stare at the sun during the lunar eclipse; b) said it lost a large percentage of its investment portfolio to a crypto scam; c) was targeted by short seller Fuzzy Panda Research, which said it “uncovered extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management” – claims the company called “wildly misleading, mixing anonymous allegations with recycled points pushed by plaintiff law firms to coerce Globe Life into settlements.” Answer: c.

ADF Group Inc. (STAR)

Words that come to mind when you think about steel: hard, strong, sturdy. Words that come to mind when investors think about steel fabricator ADF Group Inc.: cash, dough, profits. Shares of the Quebec company – which makes steel structures used in bridges, airports and commercial buildings – hit a record high after ADF posted revenue of $331-million for the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, up 32 per cent from a year earlier. Net income of $37.6-million soared 152 per cent, the company said, citing higher fabrication volumes and greater efficiencies thanks to investments in robotization and automation. With the shares rising fivefold in the past 12 months, buying the stock a year ago was an absolute steel.