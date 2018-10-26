 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl Investing columnist
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

McDonald’s (STAR)

Now we know why we rarely see Ronald McDonald any more: With all the money he’s making on McDonald’s stock, he must have retired to his own private island. Shares of the burger giant surged after it posted third-quarter earnings above expectations, driven by global same-store sales growth of 4.2 per cent – its 13th consecutive gain on that key measure. With McDonald’s also recently serving up a 15-per-cent dividend increase, investors are wearing a big red smile on their face.

MCD - NYSE

Nasdaq Composite Index (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! As of this week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen more than 10 per cent from its Aug. 29 record high, a drop that meets the widely used definition of a:

a) conniption

b) conflagration

c) case of constipation

d) correction

Answer: d.

NQGM

Tesla (STAR)

Tesla’s unpredictable – and, some say, unhinged – chief executive Elon Musk needed some good news. And he got some this week: Thanks to a mix of cost-cutting and surging production and sales of its Model 3 sedan, the electric-car maker reported earnings of US$312-million for the three months to Sept. 30 – the largest quarterly profit in its history and only the third time it has been in the black in more than eight years as a public company. This calls for a trip to Mars. Who’s in?

TSLA - Nasdaq

Canopy Growth (DOG)

Legalization was supposed to usher in a new era of massive profits for marijuana producers. So far, it’s been a giant buzz kill. With investors now questioning lofty valuations in the sector, shares of Canopy Growth – one of the world’s biggest producers by revenue and market cap – have skidded 26 per cent since recreational cannabis was legalized on Oct. 17, with Aurora Cannabis, Aphria and Tilray also posting big declines. But they’ll bounce back any day now. Er, sure they will.

WEED - TSX

Bombardier (DOG)

After a brief reprieve, Bombardier has gone back to doing what it does best: losing money for investors. The shares – which had traded above $5.50 in July after Airbus finalized its purchase of 50.01 per cent of Bombardier’s C Series commercial jet program – have been in a downward spiral for months as new deals failed to materialize and the company struggled with delays and repairs of streetcars ordered by the Toronto Transit Commission. Investors are not enjoying this ride.

BBD.B - TSX

