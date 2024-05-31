The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Bank of Montreal (DOG)

There once was a bank known as BMO

Whose owners were feeling quite emo

When its quarterly earnings

Fell short of their yearnings

They cried like a little bambino

DraftKings Inc. (DOG)

Attention, sports fans! Is the novelty of betting on sports wearing off? Are you looking for an exciting new way to lose bundles of cash? Solution: Invest in the sportsbooks themselves. Shares of DraftKings, one of the largest U.S. bookies, tumbled after Illinois legislators approved a budget that would more than double the tax rate on sportsbooks to about 36 per cent from 15 per cent. The decision, which also hammered competitors including FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment PLC, sparked fears that other states could follow the lead of Illinois. Pro tip: Win your money back by parlaying the underdogs in the next NHL and NBA playoff games.

American Airlines Group Inc. (DOG)

Airlines are notorious for losing people’s luggage. Another thing they’re constantly losing: investors’ money. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. suffered their biggest drop in nearly four years after the carrier slashed its second-quarter guidance for earnings and revenue per available seat mile, a key industry measure of efficiency. In a related move, the company announced the departure of chief commercial officer Vasu Raja, whose decisions to reduce long-haul flights, de-emphasize business travel and revamp American’s booking process hurt ticket sales, analysts said. Investors are reaching for the vomit bags.

Ag Growth International Inc. (STAR)

Thank you, farmers. Without you, there would be no food. And without food, there would be no need for grain bins, conveyors or other farm equipment produced by Ag Growth International Inc. In fact, without farmers Ag Growth wouldn’t exist at all, and the company wouldn’t have put out a press release this week confirming it “received an unsolicited, non-binding and conditional proposal to purchase the company”, which sent the shares higher, even after the board rejected the proposal as “not in the best interests” of the company or its shareholders. So, thank you, farmers. Now get back to work making our food.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DOG)

Hands up if you’re tired of hearing the phrase “artificial intelligence” 800 times a day. Well, shareholders of Dell Technologies Inc. probably wish they’d never heard the phrase at all. Dell’s stock took its biggest intraday tumble in four years on Friday, in part because of a weaker-than-expected order backlog and margins in the company’s AI servers business. With Dell’s stock having more than tripled in the past 12 months as customers ordered more high-powered computers to train and run AI models, the shares were vulnerable to a selloff on any sign of a slowdown. Too bad AI didn’t warn investors to get out before it was too late.