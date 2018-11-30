The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Amazon.com (STAR)

In the old days, U.S. Thanksgiving shoppers risked getting elbowed in the head or trampled if they ventured to the malls. Now, the worst injury they suffer is a blister on their mousing finger. Shares of Amazon.com surged after the e-commerce giant said Cyber Monday was “the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history” and that the U.S. Thanksgiving Day weekend as a whole also set a new record for online sales, with more than 180 million items ordered worldwide. This is one stock that has really clicked with investors.

AMZN (Nasdaq)

Story continues below advertisement

Royal Bank of Canada (STAR)

Dear Royal Bank Shareholder: Your bank is proud to announce a record profit of $12.4-billion for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31. This exceptionally strong result works out to about $1.03-billion a month, $238.5-million a week or $34-million in profit each and every day – including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. We are so proud of this achievement that today we are unveiling a new slogan that will be featured prominently in a national TV, radio and online advertising campaign: “Royal Bank: Showing you the money, baby.”

RY (TSX)

Microsoft (STAR)

“My market cap is bigger than your market cap, nah nah nah nah nah!” Eight years after Apple dethroned Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company, Mister Softee briefly stole back the crown this week, helped by Apple’s sinking stock price amid weakening demand for its iPhone. Now that the companies are running virtually neck and neck with market caps of about US$850-billion each, may we suggest settling this with an arm-wrestling match between Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and Apple’s Tim Cook?

MSFT (Nasdaq)

Spirit Airlines (STAR)

Business quiz! Shares of Spirit Airlines, an ultralow-cost U.S. carrier, rose after the company: a) said it would implement a surcharge for passengers who weigh more than 200 pounds; b) announced that it would use only one engine at cruising altitude to save on fuel costs; c) projected that total revenue per available seat mile will rise by 11 per cent in the fourth quarter, driven by higher capacity utilization and charges for seat upgrades, checked bags and other services. Answer: c.

SAVE (NYSE)

Tiffany (DOG)

Diamonds are forever? Not if you’re a Tiffany shareholder. Investors dumped the jewellery retailer’s stock en masse after same-store sales, excluding currency impacts, rose 3 per cent in the third quarter – missing analyst estimates for a gain of 5.3 per cent. Even as local customers spent more at Tiffany’s stores, Chinese tourists in the United States and elsewhere cut back on purchases amid slowing economic growth in China and a trade spat with the United States. The stock has lost its sparkle.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

TIF (NYSE)