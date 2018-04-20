The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

International Business Machines (DOG)

With investing, patience is key. For example, if you’d invested US$10,000 in IBM five years ago and reinvested all of your dividends, today you would have ... less than US$8,000. Okay, bad example. Shares of the long-struggling computer giant took their biggest one-day tumble since 2013 after profit margins shrank and revenue growth – excluding currency impacts – stalled in the first quarter. Luckily for Warren Buffett, he already dumped most of his position.

IBM - NYSE, US$144.96, down US$11.75 or 7.5% over week.

Netflix (STAR)

Productive things you could have done with all the time you spent watching Netflix in the past year: 1) Learned to speak Mandarin; 2) Read the collected works of Fyodor Dostoevsky; 3) Finally realized your lifelong dream of playing the bagpipes while riding a unicycle. Watching Netflix is so much easier, though: With the streaming company adding 7.2 million subscribers globally in the first quarter – topping analyst estimates of 6.5 million – you’ve got lots of company.

NFLX, Nasdaq, US$327.77, up US$16.12 or 5.17% over week.

Roots (STAR)

Some things never go out of fashion: Walking around with a big Roots logo on the butt of your sweatpants, for example. Shares of the casual clothing retailer jumped after the company posted same-store sales growth of 15.1 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, lifted by a strong holiday season. With Roots’ earnings beating expectations and the shares rising above their October initial public offering price of $12, investors can even afford the matching hoodie.

ROOT - TSX, $12.77, up $1.52 or 13.51% over week.

Alcoa (STAR)

That guy with the flashlight who raids your recycling bin for aluminum cans at night? At this rate, he’ll be able to retire sooner than you. With U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum giant Rusal stoking worries about a shortage, the metal surged to a six-year high this week. That’s good news for aluminum producer Alcoa, which announced better-than-expected quarterly results that gave its surging shares another boost. Uncanny, you might say.

AA - NYSE, US$60.01, up US$5.05 or 9.19% over week.

Philip Morris International (DOG)

Cigarettes aren’t just bad for your health. They’re bad for your portfolio, too. Shares of Philip Morris International fell the most in a decade after the tobacco giant, which sells Marlboro and other brands outside the United States, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue, hit by lower demand for cigarettes and slowing growth of its “heated tobacco” devices that are supposedly a safer alternative to lighting up. The shares are getting smoked.

PM - NYSE, US$84.27, down US$17.58 or 17.26% over week.

