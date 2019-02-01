The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Tupperware (DOG)

Sure, attending a Tupperware party hosted by a “consultant” is fun and informative – “Now, let’s look at how we put the lids back on” – but most people would prefer to buy their plastic food containers at the store, thanks. Shares of Tupperware plunged after the company – which uses a network of salespeople to market its products – announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results, warned of lower revenues this year and slashed its dividend by 60 per cent. It’s my Tupperware party and I’ll cry if I want to.

TUP-N, $26.65, down by 29.42%

Xerox (STAR)

Not fun: photocopying your bum on the office Xerox machine just as the boss walks in. Fun: investing in Xerox’s shares. Even as its fourth-quarter revenue declined, the maker of office printers, copiers and scanners posted adjusted earnings above expectations and issued an upbeat 2019 forecast, giving the long-struggling stock a boost. Thanks to cost-cutting efforts under new CEO John Visentin, who was hand-picked by major shareholder Carl Icahn, owning Xerox’s shares is no longer a bummer.

XRX-N, $28.48, up by 16.06%

General Electric (STAR)

Business quiz! The beaten-down shares of General Electric rallied after the company: a) received a large order for jet engines that will power a new muscle car from Ford – the Mustang Face Melter; b) announced a deal with Amazon.com that will “make everything from light bulbs to diesel locomotives available for delivery to your door with the click of a mouse.” c) reported fourth-quarter results above expectations, helped by higher sales in its aviation, health care and oil-and-gas businesses. Answer: c.

GE-N, $10.19, up by 11.19%

GameStop (DOG)

When you’re playing video games, everything is virtual. Unfortunately, for investors in video game retailer GameStop, the money they are losing is real. With its bricks-and-mortar business losing sales to digital game downloads and free online games such as Fortnite, GameStop put itself up for sale in June, only to take itself off the market this week when no buyers emerged. Judging by the huge decline in the shares – which have shed more than half their value in the past two years – plenty of investors are pulling the plug.

GME-N, $11.21, down by 29.47%

Nvidia (DOG)

First, the bitcoin bust dented sales of Nvidia’s graphics processing unit (GPU) chips, which power crypto-mining computers. Now, hardcore gamers aren’t embracing Nvidia’s newer and more expensive GPUs, in part because of the economic slowdown in China. Calling the fourth quarter “extraordinary, unusually turbulent and disappointing,” Nvidia slashed its revenue guidance to US$2.2-billion from US$2.7-billion. With the stock plunging on the news, you can bet investors are extraordinarily disappointed, too.

NVDA-Q, $144.55, down by 9.74%