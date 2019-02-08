The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (STAR)

One day, robots will take over the world and enslave the human race – and the people at ATS Automation Tooling Systems will be, like, “We knew this would happen eventually. Run!” In the meantime, there’s no need to panic: Shares of the company – which makes robots and other automation products for a range of manufacturing industries – soared after ATS posted fiscal third-quarter results that topped expectations, helped by acquisitions and record orders. “I am pressing the big red ‘stop’ button on the control panel, but it’s not working!”

ATA - TSX, $18.10, up by 7.35%

Ivanhoe Mines (STAR)

Business quiz! Which of the following words did Ivanhoe co-chairman Robert Friedland not use this week to describe the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in Democratic Republic of the Congo: a) “mind-boggling” b) “nothing even comes close” c) “Kamoa-Kakula will become the world’s second-largest copper mine” d) “Let’s just say that, based on the pre-feasibility study, we are confident that the copper deposit will be bigger than a bread box.” Answer: d.

IVN - TSX, $3.15, up by 14.13%

Take-Two Interactive (DOG)

In Take-Two Interactive’s Wild West-themed video game, Red Dead Redemption 2, players can engage in gunfights, rob a train or hold up a store. But it was Take-Two’s shareholders who felt robbed this week: Even as fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings soared thanks to the massive popularity of Red Dead – which has sold more than 23 million copies worldwide and was 2018’s best-selling video game – the shares sank as the company’s fourth-quarter guidance trailed estimates. Crime doesn’t pay.

TTWO - Nasdaq, US$97.09, down by 7.44%

GrubHub (STAR)

You know when you order some food for delivery and it arrives cold and smushed to one side of the box? That’s how GrubHub investors initially felt when they saw the company’s fourth-quarter results, which were hurt by increased spending to expand the company’s delivery network and boost its marketing budget to compete with the likes of Uber Eats and DoorDash. But the shares suddenly looked more appetizing after Merrill Lynch and Roth Capital both issued positive reports, saying GrubHub’s investments will pay off with stronger growth. Now investors are ordering seconds.

GRUB - NYSE, US$86.08, up by 7.43%

Jamieson Wellness (DOG)

Jamieson Wellness investors must be feeling a little sick right now. Just a few months after shares of the vitamin and supplements maker skidded on weaker-than-expected third-quarter results, the stock tumbled again this week when Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley downgraded his rating to “hold” from “buy," citing expectations for an “underwhelming” performance from its specialty foods division in the fourth quarter and in the early part of 2019. Take two multi-vitamins and call me in the morning.

JWEL - TSX, $18.5, down by 11.57%