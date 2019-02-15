The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

Nemaska Lithium (DOG)

Things that rhyme with Nemaska: 1) Nebraska; 2) Alaska; 3) We’re gonna Aska for more money. Nemaska Lithium, which is building a mine near the village of Nemaska in Northern Quebec, stunned shareholders with news that it will need an additional $375-million to complete construction of the mine and related electrochemical plant. With investors fearing a share dilution if the company issues more equity to finance the project, the stock plummeted down a deep, dark mine shaft.

NMX - TSX, $0.32, down by 44.83 per cent

Six Flags Entertainment (DOG)

Scary: The Kingda Ka roller coaster – which features a 45-storey vertical drop and a top speed of more than 200 kilometres an hour – at a Six Flags park in New Jersey. Scarier: Taking a ride on Six Flags’ stock. Even as the amusement park operator reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations, the shares experienced a terrifying plunge as investors focused on an “unfavourable revenue adjustment” of US$15-million related to delays in the expected opening dates of parks in China because of the country’s slowing economy. Investors want off this ride.

SIX - NYSE, $54.74, down by 12.27 per cent

Coca-Cola (DOG)

Business quiz! Coca-Cola’s stock suffered its biggest one-day drop in a decade this week after: a) An explosion at a Coke facility in Atlanta covered the city in a sticky brown substance that will cost an estimated US$3-billion to clean up; b) The company launched the “New New Coke” – a reformulation of its 1985 reformulation that flopped with consumers: c) Citing weaker global growth, higher taxes and currency headwinds, Coca-Cola said 2019 earnings per share could rise or fall by 1 per cent – which is much worse than analysts had expected. Answer: c.

KO - NYSE, $45.24, down by 8.61 per cent

Colliers International (STAR)

How to lose money in real estate: Attend a high-pressure timeshare sales presentation offering free booze. How to make money in real estate: Invest in Colliers International. Shares of the global commercial real estate services and investment management company rose after it posted a 16-per-cent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and a 22-per-cent gain in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – topping expectations. With all the money they’re making, investors can afford to vacation anywhere they want.

CIGI - TSX, $90.93, up by 7.32 per cent

Bombardier (STAR)

First, the good news. Bombardier’s shares rallied this week after the plane and train maker, helped by better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, posted its first annual profit in five years and reaffirmed its 2019 outlook. Now, the bad news: The shares are still worth less than half of their peak value of more than $5 last summer, as investors continue to worry about delays and repairs plaguing the company’s troubled rail division. Well, let’s not spoil the fun Bombardier investors are having. It doesn’t happen very often.

BBD.B - TSX, $2.50, up by 21.36 per cent