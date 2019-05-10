The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Nautilus Group (DOG)

You don’t need to use a Nautilus machine to work up a sweat. Just buy some Nautilus shares and you’ll be perspiring in no time. Shares of the fitness-equipment maker plunged to the lowest in more than six years after first-quarter revenue tumbled more than 26 per cent, hurt by “sub-optimal advertising” that held back sales of the Max Trainer device and by competition from rivals such as Peloton that are spending aggressively on marketing. Investors are hitting the showers.

NLS - NYSE

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (STAR)

The smiling guy handing out Teen Burgers in the A&W ads? If he wants people to get really excited, he should start handing out A&W stock. Shares of the restaurant’s royalty unit – which licenses A&W’s trademarks to the operating company in exchange for a cut of the revenues – surged after same-store sales leaped 10 per cent in the first quarter, driven by increasing traffic, strong demand for Beyond Meat products and a partnership with Uber Eats. With A&W hiking its distribution for a fifth consecutive quarter, investors are stuffing their faces with cash.

AW.UN - TSX

Tucows (DOG)

After Tucows’ disappointing first-quarter results, it’s no wonder investors are mooo-ving to the sidelines. The provider of domain names, mobile phone services and fibre Internet reported a 17.6-per-cent drop in revenue and 24.3-per-cent decline in net income, as year-earlier results benefited from “accelerated revenue recognition … related to a bulk transfer of 2.65 million domain names during that period,” Tucows said. That’s no bull, but investors are still having a cow.

TC - TSX

Magna International (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of auto-parts maker Magna International fell after the company: a) recalled a new driver-assist system after reports that vehicles were bashing into other cars and climbing the curb while attempting to parallel park – just like a lot of human drivers; b) wrote off its fuzzy dice division, citing “changing consumer tastes”; c) cut its sales and profit outlook for the year amid falling expectations for global vehicle production. Answer: c.

MG - TSX

Spin Master (DOG)

Playing with toys is fun when you’re a kid. Investing in toy stocks as an adult? Not so much. Hurt by the bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us in the United States and by a later Easter, Spin Master’s first-quarter revenue fell 16.3 per cent as it swung to a net loss of US$20.9-million from a year-earlier profit of US$8.7-million. Even as the company maintained its full-year outlook and said the balance of 2019 “will be more reflective of the underlying strength of our business,” investors threw a temper tantrum and sold their shares.

TOY - TSX