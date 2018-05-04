The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

McDonald’s (STAR)

This Mother’s Day, show Mom you really care: Treat her to some of the delicious items on the Dollar Menu at McDonald’s. Helped by the popularity of low-priced items – including the Dollar Menu, $5 McPick 2 promotion and assorted coffee and soft drink deals – Mickey D’s posted global same-store sales growth of 5.5 per cent in the first quarter as earnings beat expectations. Actually, never mind the Dollar Menu. Get Mom some McDonald’s shares instead.

MCD (NYSE), US$165.03, up US$6.73 or 4.3% over weeK.



DIRTT Environmental Solutions (STAR)

Multiple-choice quiz! DIRTT Environmental Solutions is a company that: a) removes contaminated soil from former industrial sites; b) designs and manufactures custom building interiors and whose name stands for Doing It Right This Time; c) Hauls solid waste for municipalities and other customers. Answer: b. With revenue surging 24 per cent and the company swinging to a profit in the first quarter, DIRTT investors can see themselves getting filthy rich.

DRT (TSX), $6.46, up 88 cents or 15.7% over week.



Apple (STAR)

If only you’d purchased shares of Apple, you might have been able to actually afford a new iPhone X. Shares of the smartphone and computer giant surged to a record on reports that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million shares in the first quarter – in addition to the 165.3 million it owned at the end of 2017. Mr. Buffett can certainly afford an iPhone X – but the renowned technophobe probably wouldn’t know how to use it.

AAPL (Nasdaq), US$183.3, up US$21.51 or 13.3% over week



Snap (DOG)

Snap’s shares just got quite the slap. Hurt by an unpopular redesign that turned off users and advertisers, the owner of photo- and video-messaging app Snapchat posted first-quarter results well below estimates and warned that revenue growth is poised to “decelerate substantially” in the near term, sending the stock to a record low. With the company burning through cash and analysts cutting their price targets on the shares, investors are fearing that Snap was a trap.

SNAP (NYSE), US$10.79, down US$3.44 or 24.2% over week



Rogers Sugar (DOG)

Hey kids! Go ahead and put more sugar on your breakfast cereal! Craving an after-school snack? Have a spoonful – or three – of sugar. Sugar tastes great and it’s good for you. Besides, the folks at Rogers Sugar could really use your business: The company’s total sugar deliveries fell by about 5,500 tonnes in the second quarter, hurt by weaker demand from industrial customers. With Rogers’ earnings missing estimates and the stock plunging, tell Mom and Dad to pick up a couple of extra bags of sugar!

RSI (TSX), $5.42, down 65 cents or 10.7% over week.

