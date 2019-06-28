The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

BITCOIN (STAR)

Weary of financial plans? Bored by knowing exactly how much you’re worth? Bitcoin can fix that! Invest in this miracle innovation and life becomes an adventure. Wake up one morning and you’re poor! Wake up the next morning and you’re rich – for now! Oh, it’s fun. Sort of like playing Hacky Sack. But with grenades.

Bitcoin-New York

ABBVIE INC. (DOG)

How do you remove wrinkles from your face? Inject Botox! How do you put wrinkles on your shareholders’ faces? Inject Botox! AbbVie management didn’t impress the market with its plan to acquire Botox-maker Allergan for US$63-billion. Skeptics ask if the company is overpaying for a cosmetic lift. Their frowns may take a while to fade.

ABBV-N

BLACKBERRY LTD. (DOG)

BlackBerry says it’s focusing on the internet of things. Fair enough. But – just a thought here – why doesn’t it focus on the internet of good things, not bad things? The company reported disappointing results this week with both software and services sales falling short of analysts’ expectations. Oh, well. What fun would BlackBerry be without a turnaround in progress?

BB-T

EMPIRE COMPANY LTD. (STAR)

The folks who run Sobeys know what people find tasty. Meat, two veg – and a heaping helping of dividends. The company reported strong results this week. Even better, it announced it was boosting its dividend by 9 per cent and buying back shares. Forget Szechuan peppercorns and artisanal olive oil. What really makes Canadians salivate is cash in the hand.

EMP-A-T

CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. (STAR)

Did you know some wine costs more than five bucks a bottle? It was news to me and the missus. But Constellation Brands has done well by dumping some of its lower-priced plonk. It says it want to focus on peddling stuff for today’s discerning consumer – cannabis, Corona beer and upscale tipple. Well, la-di-da. The missus and I aren’t giving up our favourite Château Canadian Tire just yet.

STZ-N