Investment Ideas The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl Investment Reporter
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Restaurant Brands International (STAR)

Take the Restaurant Brands International challenge! A coffee and a doughnut for breakfast at Tims; a Whopper and fries for lunch at Burger King; and an eight-piece chicken dinner with a side of coleslaw and onion rings for dinner at Popeyes. Apparently, it’s catching on: Shares of Restaurant Brands surged after the fast-food giant reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter, lifted by global same-store sales growth of 3.6 per cent at Burger King, 3 per cent at Popeyes and 0.5 per cent at Tims. C’mon, everybody’s doing it.

QSR - TSX

Bombardier (DOG)

Bombardier’s shares are falling again? This is absolutely shocking! Plagued by continuing troubles in its rail division, which has been hammered by delivery delays and rising costs, the plane and train maker announced a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of US$47-million and cut its full-year earnings forecast. With Bombardier planning to pour US$250-million to US$300-million into its rail division to complete existing work and meet delivery schedules, investors are tired of waiting for this chronically late train.

BBD.B - TSX

Beyond Meat (DOG)

For months, investors stuffed themselves with Beyond Meat stock. Now, they’re dealing with a bad aftertaste: Shares of the plant-based “meat” maker plummeted after the company announced a secondary offering of 3.25 million shares – three million from existing shareholders and 250,000 from the company itself – at US$160 each. That’s an unusually steep discount to the market price of US$196.50 before Beyond Meat finalized the offering, suggesting investors are losing their appetite for the stock after it soared more than 800 per cent from its May IPO. The meat may be fake, but this week’s losses are real.

BYND - Nasdaq

SNC-Lavalin (DOG)

Multiple-choice quiz! Shares of SNC-Lavalin, already down sharply this year, extended their losses in recent days after the engineering and construction firm: a) announced in July its 2019 results would come in “significantly lower” than expected and withdrew its previous annual earnings forecast; b) posted a second-quarter loss this week of $2.1-billion; c) cut its dividend for the second time in 2019, to 2 cents a quarter from 10 cents. Answer: all of the above.

SNC - TSX

Hudbay Minerals (DOG)

Hard: Being a coal miner’s daughter. Harder: Being a copper-mine investor. Shares of Hudbay Minerals collapsed after a U.S. court ordered the company to stop construction of its Rosemont mine in Arizona, saying the U.S. Forestry Service erred when it issued a permit for the open-pit copper project in 2017. Hudbay said it will appeal the “unprecedented” decision, but with environmental and Indigenous groups arguing the mine would devastate parts of the habitat in Arizona’s Coronado National Forest, some investors aren’t waiting around to see if Hudbay is successful.

HBM - TSX

