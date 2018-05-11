The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Spin Master (STAR)

We couldn’t afford fancy toys when I was growing up, but give us some rocks and an old can and we could play “throw the rocks at the can” for hours. Nowadays, kids are spoiled with expensive toys like Hatchimals eggs and Luvabella dolls from Spin Master, whose stock jumped after sales rose 25 per cent in the first quarter. The irony is kids could have just as much fun making their own games. “Throw rocks at the neighbours’ windows” was another good one.

TOY - TSX, $51.40 up $2.25 or 4.58% over week.

Maxar Technologies (STAR)

Whether you’re getting directions from your vehicle’s GPS or planning a drone strike in a foreign country, it’s hard to imagine a world without satellites. Shares of Maxar - formerly MacDonald Dettwiler - went into orbit after the provider of satellites, earth imagery and other space-related products to commercial and government markets posted a 49-per-cent jump in first-quarter revenue, driven by the acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Investors are enjoying the view.

MAXR - TSX, $61.18 up $4.79 or 8.49% over week.

Brent Oil Futures (STAR)

“The Iran deal is a bad deal, okay? It’s probably the worst deal in history, next to Obamacare. That’s why I’m ripping up the Iran nuclear deal. They were saying on TV that oil prices hit a three-year high because of the uncertainty created by leaving the deal. But higher oil prices are going to help the incredible men and women who work in our energy industry, which is another reason I deserve the Nobel Prize, by the way. A lot of people are saying that.”

Brent Oil Futures, US$76.97, up US$2.10 or 2.8% over week.



WestJet Airlines (DOG)

You know that panicky feeling you get when the plane hits some turbulence and lunch trays go flying across the cabin? WestJet investors had their own anxious moments this week when the airline posted a 20-per-cent drop in first-quarter earnings and said the threat of a pilots’ strike is causing a drop in bookings. With WestJet’s costs set to rise as it prepares to launch its Swoop discount carrier while also expanding its international presence, investors have suddenly developed a fear of flying.

WJA - TSX , $19.98, down $2.32 or 10.4% over week.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (STAR)

Canadian Apartment Properties shareholders are moving up to the penthouse suite. The REIT - which owns more than 50,000 rental apartments and leased-land sites - posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, helped by rising rents and tighter cost controls. With CREIT also boosting its distribution 4 per cent and analysts hiking their price targets on the shares, shareholders have a little extra money in the renovation budget, too.

CAR.UN - TSX, $40.36 up $3.02 or 8.09% over week.

