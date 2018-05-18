The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Boyd Group Income Fund (STAR)

You’re driving along, maybe sending a text or getting a little paperwork done behind the wheel, and then bam! You hit the car in front of you because the driver carelessly decides to stop. It’s people like you who make Boyd Group investors happy: The owner of collision repair and auto glass shops posted a 50-per-cent increase in first-quarter adjusted net earnings, helped by acquisitions and 4-per-cent growth in same-store sales. It’s no accident the stock went up.

BYD-UN (TSX), $112.36, up $7.48 or 7.1% over week

Suncor Energy (STAR)

Energy. It’s what heats our homes, powers our cars and fills our atmosphere with greenhouse gases that are changing our climate in interesting and exciting ways. In the case of Suncor, it’s also making investors a lot of money: The shares have surged more than 25 per cent since early March, propelled by higher oil prices and first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates – raising the stock's temperature by a few more degrees. Energy. It’s getting hot again.

SU.TO (TSX), $52.76, up $1.84 or 3.6% over week



Macy’s (STAR)

Nobody shops at department stores any more. Too crowded. Despite predictions that stores such as Macy’s were doomed, the retailer posted a 3.9-per-cent increase in same-store sales for the first quarter as earnings per share – excluding asset sale gains – more than tripled. With Macy’s also raising its earnings and sales guidance for the full year, the company should think about having a parade – maybe sometime around Thanksgiving – to celebrate its good fortune.

M (NYSE), US$33.98, up US$4.34 or 14.6% over week



DHX Media (DOG)

Remember that Peanuts scene where Lucy pulls the football away and Charlie Brown ends up on his back? DHX investors know the feeling: A year after the company bought 80-per-cent control of Peanuts, DHX is selling a 39-per-cent stake in the franchise to a unit of Sony for $237-million, with proceeds earmarked to reduce debt. With DHX also announcing a third-quarter net loss, expressing doubt about achieving its full-year EBITDA guidance and considering a dividend suspension, the stock is driving investors a bit, er, nuts.

DHX-B (TSX), $3.35, down 89 cents or 21% over week



Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. (DOG)

Test your business knowledge! Netshoes is a company that: a) sells footwear made from recycled fishing nets; b) designs high-end shoes for professional soccer goalies; c) is a Brazil-based online retailer of sporting goods and lifestyle items, which posted a first-quarter loss of about US$16-million as expenses rose faster than sales, causing its stock to plunge. Answer: c.

NETS (NYSE), US$2.43, down US$2.52 or 50.9% over week



