 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

S&P/TSX Composite Index (DOG)

Coronavirus: “Hey, T.”

TSX: “Sup, C? What you got this week?”

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus: “More school closings. NBA, NHL suspended. You?”

TSX: “I’m thinking a 12-per-cent plunge on Thursday might be fun.”

Coronavirus: “Nice. That would be the biggest drop in, like, 80 years, right?”

TSX: “Yup. Go big or go home, eh?”

Coronavirus: “You’re so cruel. We should work together more often.”

Cineplex (DOG)

It sounds like a horror movie script straight out of Hollywood. With the novel coronavirus spreading around the world, shares of Cineplex plunged after would-be suitor Cineworld vowed to move forward with its $1.65-billion takeover offer, but warned that in a worst-case scenario it might have to close its own cinemas for three months and could fail to meet debt covenants. Cineplex, for its part, plans to keep its theatres open with “enhanced cleaning protocols in all of our locations.” What we need now is a hero scientist to come up with a treatment for COVID-19 so this movie can have a happy ending.

CGX - TSX

Story continues below advertisement

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (DOG)

First, the good news: Gasoline prices are plunging. Now, the bad news: Canadian energy stocks are getting pounded. With Saudi Arabia flooding markets with cheap oil after failing to come to an agreement with Russia on production cuts, crude prices tanked this week, dealing a fresh blow to Canada’s energy patch. While lower gas prices are nice, with the federal government warning Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country, it’s not like families are going to be jumping into their cars and heading off on a long U.S. road trip.

XEG - TSX

Transat AT (DOG)

The people in Transat’s ads are all smiles as they sip cocktails by the pool or stroll along a sandy beach. But with the coronavirus pandemic hammering Transat’s business, shareholders couldn’t be more miserable. Shares of the package tour operator sank after the company said a downturn in holiday bookings that started in late February has become much worse in recent days as virus fears and travel restrictions intensified. The company has suspended routes and cut costs but said that it is unable to provide financial guidance for the second quarter or summer travel season. Investors are getting off this plane as fast as they can.

TRZ - TSX

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (DOG)

With their strong balance sheets, diversified operations and growing dividends, Canada’s banks have long been viewed as bastions of stability by investors. Well, surprise. Proving that our banks are just as susceptible to market panics as any other sector, the shares suffered massive losses this week as the coronavirus pandemic prompted school closings and travel warnings and raised fears that a recession is now all but inevitable. Even with a big bounce on Friday, the banks still finished the week deeply in the red, serving as a reminder that you can’t always bank on banks.

ZEB - TSX

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies