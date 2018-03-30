The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Amazon.com (DOG)

Number of Donald Trump tweets about Stormy Daniels this week: 0. Number of Donald Trump tweets about Amazon.com: 1. Stormy’s stock may be rising after her 60 Minutes interview, but Amazon’s stock was falling after Mr. Trump called out the e-commerce giant for supposedly paying “little or no taxes” to state and local governments, using the U.S. postal service as its “delivery boy” and putting “many thousands of retailers out of business.” Guess he won’t be ordering any Stormy Daniels DVDs.

AMZN (Nasdaq), US$1,447.34, down US$97.58 or 6.32% over week.

Dollarama (STAR)

Whether you need paper plates for an evening of entertaining or a $1 greeting card for that special someone, Dollarama has your everyday needs covered. Its stock, meanwhile, is doing a fine job of covering investors’ financial needs: The shares rose after the retailer posted fourth-quarter earnings above expectations, driven by a 5.5-per-cent jump in same-store sales. With Dollarama hiking its dividend and splitting its shares three-for-one, investors are filling their shopping carts.

DOL (TSX), $156.58, up $5.28 or 3.49% over week.

Corus Entertainment (DOG)

There once was a business called Corus

Whose share price was plunging before us

Up, up the yield went

Wow! 19 per cent!

Be careful or this thing could gore us.

CJR.B (TSX), $6.05, down $0.99 or 14.06% over week.

LXRandCo (DOG)

Things you can buy for $34,195: 1) A brand new Honda Accord; 2) An extensive kitchen renovation; 3) A used Hermes leather travel bag with a stylized shark face sewn on one end. Shares of LXRandCo, which sells this and other preowned vintage luxury items on its website and in retail boutiques, have been cut in half since March 20 when the company posted a fourth-quarter loss amid higher costs and increased promotional activity to move its merchandise. I’ll take the car, thanks.

LXR (TSX), $2.05, down $1.15 or 35.94% over week.

Twitter (DOG)

Andrew Left on Jan. 26, when he was long Twitter: “It’s a compelling product … when you compare the market cap to Facebook, it has a long way to go.” Mr. Left on March 27, now short Twitter: “Everything’s changed. Everyone is talking about data privacy. They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.” Not that Mr. Left has a vested interest in making Twitter look bad or anything, but his sudden change of heart sent the stock reeling – earning him a quick profit.

TWTR (NYSE), US$29.00, down US$2.20 or 7.05% over week.